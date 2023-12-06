Close
Tempe to hold Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade on Saturday

Dec 5, 2023, 8:00 PM

Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade will take place at Tempe Town Lake on Saturday with an evening of festivities. (City of Tempe photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The event billed as Arizona’s most unique holiday event, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, will launch at 7 p.m. across Tempe Town Lake on Saturday.

The event includes festivities before and after the parade, including an appearance by Santa, a fireworks show, holiday shopping and food. The entire celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

Several Tempe streets will be closed or restricted, detouring transit from 4 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Closures include the following:

  • Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue.
  • Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Mill Avenue and Lakeside Drive.
  • Southbound Mill Avenue closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
  • Northbound Ash Avenue closed at Third Street.
  • Eastbound First Street closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

The city recommends that in order to avoid traffic and closures, attendees park at park-and-ride locations across Apache Road at either Dorsey Lane, McClintock Drive or Price Road.

For full parade details, including a schedule and parade route map, click here.

