Tempe to hold Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade on Saturday
Dec 5, 2023, 8:00 PM
(City of Tempe photo)
PHOENIX — The event billed as Arizona’s most unique holiday event, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, will launch at 7 p.m. across Tempe Town Lake on Saturday.
The event includes festivities before and after the parade, including an appearance by Santa, a fireworks show, holiday shopping and food. The entire celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m.
Several Tempe streets will be closed or restricted, detouring transit from 4 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Closures include the following:
- Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue.
- Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Mill Avenue and Lakeside Drive.
- Southbound Mill Avenue closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.
- Northbound Ash Avenue closed at Third Street.
- Eastbound First Street closed at Rio Salado Parkway.
The city recommends that in order to avoid traffic and closures, attendees park at park-and-ride locations across Apache Road at either Dorsey Lane, McClintock Drive or Price Road.
For full parade details, including a schedule and parade route map, click here.
