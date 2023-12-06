Tempe to hold Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade on Saturday

PHOENIX — The event billed as Arizona’s most unique holiday event, the Fantasy of Lights Boat Parade, will launch at 7 p.m. across Tempe Town Lake on Saturday.

The event includes festivities before and after the parade, including an appearance by Santa, a fireworks show, holiday shopping and food. The entire celebration runs from 4 to 9 p.m.

Several Tempe streets will be closed or restricted, detouring transit from 4 p.m. on Saturday through 6 a.m. on Sunday. Closures include the following:

Eastbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Hardy Drive and Mill Avenue.

Westbound Rio Salado Parkway closed between Mill Avenue and Lakeside Drive.

Southbound Mill Avenue closed between Curry Road and Rio Salado Parkway.

Northbound Ash Avenue closed at Third Street.

Eastbound First Street closed at Rio Salado Parkway.

The city recommends that in order to avoid traffic and closures, attendees park at park-and-ride locations across Apache Road at either Dorsey Lane, McClintock Drive or Price Road.

For full parade details, including a schedule and parade route map, click here.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.