Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Closure of Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona devastating for Puerto Peñasco tourism

Dec 4, 2023, 2:02 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

File photo of a sign near the beach at Puerto Peñasco, Mexico. Puerto Peñasco tourism screeched t...

Puerto Peñasco tourism screeched to a halt Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, after U.S. border officials closed the main port of entry between Phoenix and the Mexican beach town. (File, PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

(File, PEDRO PARDO/AFP via Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Puerto Peñasco tourism screeched to a halt Monday after U.S. border officials closed the main port of entry between Phoenix and the Mexican town known as “Arizona’s Beach.”

U.S. officials announced plans Friday to close the Lukeville Port of Entry indefinitely so resources could be focused on dealing with a surge of illegal crossings in the area.

Keith Allen of the Peñasco Business Coalition said visitors from Arizona fled Puerto Peñasco over the weekend, before the closure went into effect, to avoid a potentially lengthy detour.

“It has only literally been hours since the border’s been closed this morning, but the town of Peñasco, from what I understand, is totally dead right now,” Allen told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Monday morning.

RELATED STORIES

Allen, who works in Mexico as director of sales for the Encantame Towers condo development, said there’s been a “slew of cancellations” for upcoming rentals, making Americans who own property in the area “very nervous.”

Why is Puerto Peñasco known as Arizona’s Beach?

The drive from Phoenix to Puerto Peñasco, also known as Rocky Point, typically takes about 3 hours and 45 minutes through the Lukeville crossing at the southern point of State Route 85.

Allen said a majority of the beachfront homes and condos in the Puerto Peñasco area are owned by Americans.

“It is known as Arizona’s Beach,” he said. “And why? Because it’s so close to drive to, it’s more economical.”

With Lukeville closed, the next shortest drive goes through the San Luis Port of Entry, near Yuma, adding about 150 miles and 2-3 hours to the trip, depending on conditions.

On top of that, increased traffic at the San Luis crossing could create additional delays at the border. Travelers can check wait times on the U.S. Customs and Border Protection website and plan for delays. The wait was 40-50 minutes longer than average at midday Monday.

“Please be patient with us. We’re doing the best we can with what we have and we’re trying to assist Border Patrol as well,” Edith Serrano, public affairs liaison for CBP, told KTAR News.

How does Lukeville Port of Entry closure hurt Arizonans?

The area around the desert crossing at Lukeville has become a major migration route in recent months, with smugglers dropping off people from countries as diverse as Senegal, India and China. Most of them are walking into the U.S. west of the port of entry through gaps in the wall, then head east toward the official border crossing to surrender to the first agents they see in hopes for a chance at asylum.

CBP didn’t provide a timeline for how long Lukeville would be closed.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs told reporters Monday morning she was “extremely frustrated” with the situation.

“This is a bad decision that impacts our border security. It hurts our economy because it’s a putting a damper on trade and tourism,” Hobbs said.

Allen said the economic impact of the closure will be felt on both sides of the border because so many Americans own real estate in Puerto Peñasco and rely on rental income.

“If this were to continue, people start putting their units on the market, flooding the market and devaluing everyone’s equity,” he said. “And, so, there’s a huge ripple effect from this closure that I don’t think a lot of people realize.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Heidi Hommel and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Mugshot of three men involved in a criminal street gang in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Murder victim in Phoenix park allegedly mutilated by suspects with gang ties

Newly released information describes the gruesome details of the murder of a gay man at a Phoenix park last month allegedly orchestrated by local gang members.

29 minutes ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though

Sharper Point: New Go Safe act good first step for gun safety in Arizona, more can be done though. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News  

2 hours ago

File photo of a Goodyear Police cruiser. A man was shot and killed in a suspected road rage inciden...

KTAR.com

No arrests made in suspected road rage shooting at West Valley QuikTrip

No arrests have been made in a fatal West Valley shooting over the weekend that may have been the result of a road rage incident.

2 hours ago

Water flows from a kitchen faucet in a stock image. The Gilbert Town Council approved a notice of i...

Kevin Stone

Gilbert residents would see monthly utility bills jump by more than $50 under proposal

Gilbert residents would pay about $25 more per month next year and over $50 more within three years under proposed utility rate and fee hikes.

3 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Outgoing Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone talks legacy

Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

4 hours ago

Migrants seen walking through the desert to enter into the United States....

SuElen Rivera

Man found guilty of smuggling charges after leaving woman to die in southern Arizona

A federal jury last week found a Mexican man guilty of smuggling charges after he left a woman to die in southern Arizona while transporting migrants into the United States a couple years ago.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

Valley residents should be mindful of plumbing ahead of holidays

With Halloween in the rear-view and more holidays coming up, Day & Night recommends that Valley residents prepare accordingly.

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

Closure of Lukeville Port of Entry in Arizona devastating for Puerto Peñasco tourism