Valley native cast as lead of new touring version of ‘Shrek’ musical
Dec 3, 2023, 7:15 AM
(Photo provided by Shrek the Musical)
PHOENIX — An all-new version of “Shrek the Musical” with Fountain Hills native Nicholas Hambruch starring as Shrek is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre in March.
“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this show,” Hambruch said. “It is such a beautiful story, with heartfelt music and we have a really great cast. The best part is I get to be the hero and I get the girl in the end. I also get to play Shrek in front of my hometown. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait.”
The North American tour begins in February and will feature a revised score and book by Tony Award winners Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.
“In those 15 years [since ‘Shrek’ opened on Broadway], we would say to each other, ‘Oh gosh, I wish we had another stab at [it],’” Lindsay-Abaire said. “We know how to collaborate better now.”
The original Shrek the Musical opened on Broadway on Dec. 14, 2008, and ran for 441 performances and 37 previews. It received eight Tony Award nominations and won one.
Joining Hambruch as Shrek will be Cecily Dionne Davis as Fiona, Napthali Yaakov Curry as Donkey, Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad, Jamir Brown as Pinocchio and Tori Kocher as Dragon.
In addition, the cast will include Kelly Prendergast as Gingy, Hope Schafer as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird, Riley Joseph Johnston as Pig/Knight, Katherine Ellen Paladichuk as Teen Fiona/Peter Pan, Sage Jepson as Wolf, Cynthia Ana Rivera as Mama Bear, Carson Zoch as Pig, Demetrio Alomar as Papa Ogre/Papa Bear, Ally Choe as Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling and Leon Ray as Pig. Casey Lamont and John Cardenas will play swings.
How do I get tickets for “Shrek the Musical” 2024?
Tickets are now available and can be purchased online here.
What are the dates for “Shrek the Musical” 2024?
The tour will travel to more than 40 cities across North America. The new version of “Shrek the Musical” will premiere on Feb. 24, 2024 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.
Feb. 24-25, 2024
Utica, NY
Stanley Theatre
Feb. 29–March 3, 2024
Lincoln, NE
Lied Center for Performing Arts
March 7, 2024
Tucson, AZ
Centennial Hall
March 8-9, 2024
Phoenix, AZ
Arizona Financial Theatre
March 12, 2024
Casper, WY
Ford Wyoming Center
March 14-17, 2024
Denver, CO
Denver Center For The Performing Arts
March 19-21, 2024
Springfield, MO
Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts
March 22-23, 2024
Milwaukee, WI
Uihlein Hall
March 24, 2024
Peoria, IL
Peoria Civic Center
March 26, 2024
Oxford, MS
Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts
March 27-28, 2024
Little Rock, AR
Robinson Center
March 29-30, 2024
Louisville, KY
The Louisville Palace Theatre
April 2-3, 2024
Chattanooga, TN
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium
April 4-5, 2024
Johnson City, TN
ETSU Martin Center for the Arts
April 6-7, 2024
Atlanta, GA
Fox Theatre
April 9-10, 2024
Bloomington, IN
IU Auditorium
April 11, 2024
West Lafayette, IN
Elliott Hall of Music
April 12-14, 2024
Eau Claire, WI
Pablo Center at the Confluence
April 16-17, 2024
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
April 19-21, 2024
New Orleans, LA
Saenger Theatre
April 23-24, 2024
Clearwater, FL
Eckerd Hall
April 26-28, 2024
West Palm Beach, FL
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts
May 1, 2024
Wheeling, WV
Capital Music Hall
May 3-4, 2024
Hershey, PA
Hershey Theatre
May 7-8, 2024
Elmira, NY
Clemens Center
May 9-10, 2024
Binghamton, NY
Forum Theatre
May 11-12, 2024
Rochester, NY
West Herr Auditorium Theatre
May 14-15, 2024
Erie, PA
Warner Theatre
May 16-19, 2024
Buffalo, NY
Shea’s Performing Arts Center
May 21, 2024
Richmond, KY
EKU Center for the Arts
May 22, 2024
Springfield, OH
Clark State Performing Arts Center
May 30, 2024
Paducah, KY
The Carson Center
June 4, 2024
Wilmington, DE
The Playhouse On Rodney Square
June 7-9, 2024
Wallingford, CT
Toyota Oakdale Theatre
June 12-13, 2024
Easton, PA
State Theatre Center for the Arts
June 14-16, 2024
Red Bank, NJ
Count Basie Center for the Arts
June 18-20, 2024
Columbia, SC
Koger Center for the Arts
June 21-23, 2024
Wilmington, NC
Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College
July 18-20, 2024
Dallas, TX
AT&T Performing Arts Center
July 26-28, 2024
Kansas City, MO
Starlight Theatre
Aug. 2-4, 2024
Detroit, MI
Fisher Theatre
Aug. 6-18, 2024
Toronto, ON
Princess of Wales Theatre
