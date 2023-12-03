Valley native cast as lead of new touring version of ‘Shrek’ musical

PHOENIX — An all-new version of “Shrek the Musical” with Fountain Hills native Nicholas Hambruch starring as Shrek is coming to Phoenix’s Arizona Financial Theatre in March.

“I’m absolutely thrilled to be part of this show,” Hambruch said. “It is such a beautiful story, with heartfelt music and we have a really great cast. The best part is I get to be the hero and I get the girl in the end. I also get to play Shrek in front of my hometown. It’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait.”

The North American tour begins in February and will feature a revised score and book by Tony Award winners Jeanine Tesori and David Lindsay-Abaire.

“In those 15 years [since ‘Shrek’ opened on Broadway], we would say to each other, ‘Oh gosh, I wish we had another stab at [it],’” Lindsay-Abaire said. “We know how to collaborate better now.”

The original Shrek the Musical opened on Broadway on Dec. 14, 2008, and ran for 441 performances and 37 previews. It received eight Tony Award nominations and won one.

Joining Hambruch as Shrek will be Cecily Dionne Davis as Fiona, Napthali Yaakov Curry as Donkey, Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad, Jamir Brown as Pinocchio and Tori Kocher as Dragon.

In addition, the cast will include Kelly Prendergast as Gingy, Hope Schafer as Mama Ogre/Wicked Witch/Blue Bird, Riley Joseph Johnston as Pig/Knight, Katherine Ellen Paladichuk as Teen Fiona/Peter Pan, Sage Jepson as Wolf, Cynthia Ana Rivera as Mama Bear, Carson Zoch as Pig, Demetrio Alomar as Papa Ogre/Papa Bear, Ally Choe as Young Fiona/Ugly Duckling and Leon Ray as Pig. Casey Lamont and John Cardenas will play swings.

How do I get tickets for “Shrek the Musical” 2024?

Tickets are now available and can be purchased online here.

What are the dates for “Shrek the Musical” 2024?

The tour will travel to more than 40 cities across North America. The new version of “Shrek the Musical” will premiere on Feb. 24, 2024 at the Stanley Theatre in Utica, New York.

Feb. 24-25, 2024

Utica, NY

Stanley Theatre

Feb. 29–March 3, 2024

Lincoln, NE

Lied Center for Performing Arts

March 7, 2024

Tucson, AZ

Centennial Hall

March 8-9, 2024

Phoenix, AZ

Arizona Financial Theatre

March 12, 2024

Casper, WY

Ford Wyoming Center

March 14-17, 2024

Denver, CO

Denver Center For The Performing Arts

March 19-21, 2024

Springfield, MO

Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts

March 22-23, 2024

Milwaukee, WI

Uihlein Hall

March 24, 2024

Peoria, IL

Peoria Civic Center

March 26, 2024

Oxford, MS

Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

March 27-28, 2024

Little Rock, AR

Robinson Center

March 29-30, 2024

Louisville, KY

The Louisville Palace Theatre

April 2-3, 2024

Chattanooga, TN

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

April 4-5, 2024

Johnson City, TN

ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

April 6-7, 2024

Atlanta, GA

Fox Theatre

April 9-10, 2024

Bloomington, IN

IU Auditorium

April 11, 2024

West Lafayette, IN

Elliott Hall of Music

April 12-14, 2024

Eau Claire, WI

Pablo Center at the Confluence

April 16-17, 2024

Sarasota, FL

Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

April 19-21, 2024

New Orleans, LA

Saenger Theatre

April 23-24, 2024

Clearwater, FL

Eckerd Hall

April 26-28, 2024

West Palm Beach, FL

Kravis Center for the Performing Arts

May 1, 2024

Wheeling, WV

Capital Music Hall

May 3-4, 2024

Hershey, PA

Hershey Theatre

May 7-8, 2024

Elmira, NY

Clemens Center

May 9-10, 2024

Binghamton, NY

Forum Theatre

May 11-12, 2024

Rochester, NY

West Herr Auditorium Theatre

May 14-15, 2024

Erie, PA

Warner Theatre

May 16-19, 2024

Buffalo, NY

Shea’s Performing Arts Center

May 21, 2024

Richmond, KY

EKU Center for the Arts

May 22, 2024

Springfield, OH

Clark State Performing Arts Center

May 30, 2024

Paducah, KY

The Carson Center

June 4, 2024

Wilmington, DE

The Playhouse On Rodney Square

June 7-9, 2024

Wallingford, CT

Toyota Oakdale Theatre

June 12-13, 2024

Easton, PA

State Theatre Center for the Arts

June 14-16, 2024

Red Bank, NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts

June 18-20, 2024

Columbia, SC

Koger Center for the Arts

June 21-23, 2024

Wilmington, NC

Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College

July 18-20, 2024

Dallas, TX

AT&T Performing Arts Center

July 26-28, 2024

Kansas City, MO

Starlight Theatre

Aug. 2-4, 2024

Detroit, MI

Fisher Theatre

Aug. 6-18, 2024

Toronto, ON

Princess of Wales Theatre

