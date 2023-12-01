PHOENIX — The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is over but that doesn’t mean the closures on metro Phoenix freeways are starting up.

The Arizona Department of Transportation said no Valley freeways would have scheduled closures from Friday through Sunday.

The department said it has another closure-free weekend to limit impacts on traffic, shopping and product delivery during the holiday season.

There will still be planned work at times near freeways, especially in overnight hours, ADOT said.

Continued work is happening for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project in Phoenix and the I-17 widening project between Anthem and Sunset Point.

Drivers should remain alert and use caution if they end up in work areas.

In addition to on-call statewide maintenance crews, ADOT has an incident response unit that patrols metro Phoenix freeways between 4 a.m. and midnight on weekdays and 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the weekends.

