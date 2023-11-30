Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

International Dark Sky Discovery Center sets March 2024 groundbreaking in Fountain Hills

Nov 30, 2023, 4:25 AM

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills. Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills. Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills. Rendering of the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills. Fountain Hills was designated as the world’s 17th International Dark Sky Community in 2018.

PHOENIX – After years of planning, construction on the International Dark Sky Discovery Center in Fountain Hills is set to start in March 2024.

“We are so over-the-top happy,” Joe Bill, the nonprofit project’s president, said in a video Tuesday after the board of directors gave the greenlight to break ground.

The International Dark Sky Discovery Center, which will house the Valley’s largest telescope, will be built west of Fountain Park near the Fountain Hills Community Center and town library.

What is the purpose of International Dark Sky Discovery Center?

The venue will consist of the Dark Sky Observatory, Hyperspace Planetarium, Inspiration Theater, Night Sky Experience Exhibit Hall and Einstein Exploration Station.

RELATED STORIES

“The 23,000-square-foot facility will inspire, educate, stir imaginations and cultivate a greater appreciation for our dark skies, our planet and the universe,” Geoff Yazzetta, a board member, said in the video.

McCarthy Building will construct the campus, which was designed by Swaback Architecture.

Plans for the project were unveiled in 2019, and fundraising started in 2021. The state of Arizona appropriated $2.5 million toward the effort in the 2021 budget.

The conceptual design was completed in April 2022, and work was expected to begin later that year. It’s not clear why construction was delayed.

In 2018, Fountain Hills was designated as the world’s 17th International Dark Sky Community after years of work to reduce light pollution in the town east of Scottsdale.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The owners of Rio Mirage Café bought land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant busin...

Kevin Stone

Owners of Rio Mirage Café buy land for 3rd West Valley restaurant

The owners of Rio Mirage Café recently plunked down $2.3 million on a plot of land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant business.

11 minutes ago

File photo of a Phoenix police cruiser at a crime scene....

KTAR.com

1 man killed, 2 others critically injured in west Phoenix shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left one person dead and two others in critical condition in west Phoenix on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

(KTAR News Photo)...

KTAR.com

KTAR News anchor Jayme West reads to 3rd graders as part of ‘Read to the Final Four’

KTAR News anchor Jayme West read to third graders at Glenn F. Burton Elementary School as part of a Final Four challenge.

8 hours ago

road closed sign...

KTAR.com

US 93 reopened after crash closed highway in both directions near Wickenburg

U.S. 93 was closed in both directions near Wickenburg on Wednesday night, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

9 hours ago

Randall Bird, 46, is accused of having sex with a corpse at a Phoenix hospital. (MCSO Mugshot)...

KTAR.com

Hospital security guard in Phoenix accused of sexual misconduct with dead body

A hospital security guard in Phoenix was arrested Tuesday after being accused of sexual misconduct with a dead body, authorities said.

12 hours ago

Antonio Alvarez is the subject of a Silver Alert issued out of Phoenix on Nov. 28, 2023....

KTAR.com

Subject of Silver Alert found dead in Avondale a week after last being seen

A subject of a Silver Alert was found dead in Avondale on Tuesday, a week after he had last been seen in the Valley.

13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(KTAR News Graphic)...

KTAR launches online holiday auction benefitting Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley

KTAR is teaming up with The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Valley for a holiday auction benefitting thousands of Valley kids.

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

International Dark Sky Discovery Center sets March 2024 groundbreaking in Fountain Hills