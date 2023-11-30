PHOENIX – The owners of Rio Mirage Café recently plunked down $2.3 million on a plot of land in Goodyear to expand their West Valley restaurant business.

Rachel and Alex Gomez, who started Rio Mirage Café in 1999, are planning to build their third Mexican restaurant on the 4.7-acre pad site at Estrella Parkway and Elliot Road, on the edge of the master-planned Estrella community.

“Our selected restaurant location has amazing exposure at the entry of Estrella,” Rachel Gomez said in a press release Tuesday. “The panoramic views overlooking the community’s North Lake, area mountains and the Starpointe Residents Club will create a special dining atmosphere that all will enjoy. We are very excited to expand our family’s restaurant business with this outstanding third location in Estrella.”

The other Rio Mirage Cafés are in El Mirage and Surprise.

Phoenix-based real estate company NAI Horizon represented the seller, Kitchell Development.

“On behalf of our owner, it truly has been a pleasure working with Rachel and Alex Gomez on their dream to build a third restaurant location in the Valley,” NAI Horizon Executive Vice President Lane Neville said in the release. “To be a small part of making their vision possible in Estrella has been very rewarding.”

Follow @kstonezone

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.