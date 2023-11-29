2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after domestic dispute, police standoff
Nov 28, 2023, 10:11 PM
One victim and one suspect have been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a domestic dispute and a police standoff in Glendale on Tuesday night.
At around 9 p.m., Glendale police responded to the area of 49th and Peoria avenues after reports of a domestic dispute. Officers located an adult female with gunshot wounds and transported her to a local hospital.
Details of the initial call indicated that the suspect, who was related to the victim, fled the scene in a vehicle. Officers located the suspect near 59th and Peoria avenues and conducted a stop.
The suspect exited on foot with a firearm and shot himself as officers were giving commands. He was then transported to a hospital.
59th Avenue was shut down from Cholla Street to Peoria Avenue and was expected to remain closed for several hours.
This is a developing story.
