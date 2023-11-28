Man accused of fleeing scene of fatal hit-and-run in south Chandler

PHOENIX — A man was arrested Monday after allegedly fleeing the scene of a fatal hit-and-run in south Chandler, authorities said.

Keith Taylor, 27, was booked into jail on one count of manslaughter, one count of felony hit-and-run and one count of felony endangerment. His bond was set at $300,000.

Taylor was driving around 7 a.m. east on Ocotillo Road when he hit a pedestrian walking north on the Paseo Trail Crossing, west of McQueen Road, according to court documents. The name of the person killed was not released.

Taylor continued driving until he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of McQueen and Ocotillo roads, according to the probable cause statement for his arrest. After the second crash, Taylor allegedly fled on foot from the scene.

Police found Taylor near McQueen and Chandler Heights roads, about a mile from the crash site, and took him into custody. He was out of breath, covered in mud and sweating, according to the probable cause statement. He also showed signs of impairment.

Taylor allegedly told police he’d been kicked off his job site earlier in the day because he’d been drinking, according to the probable cause statement.

