Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Gilbert

PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to her alleged involvement in her husband’s death last week in Gilbert.

Ivanka Koleva, 51, was charged with second-degree murder.

The arrest came after authorities responded to a welfare check request at the couple’s home at Guadalupe and Recker roads on Wednesday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

When officers entered, they found 49-year-old Stefan Kolev dead inside.

After evidence found at the crime scene was analyzed, Koleva was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.