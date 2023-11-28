Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Gilbert
Nov 28, 2023, 5:52 AM | Updated: 6:12 am
(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)
PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to her alleged involvement in her husband’s death last week in Gilbert.
Ivanka Koleva, 51, was charged with second-degree murder.
The arrest came after authorities responded to a welfare check request at the couple’s home at Guadalupe and Recker roads on Wednesday, the Gilbert Police Department said.
When officers entered, they found 49-year-old Stefan Kolev dead inside.
After evidence found at the crime scene was analyzed, Koleva was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.
