Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Gilbert

Nov 28, 2023, 5:52 AM | Updated: 6:12 am

Mugshot of Ivanka Koleva, who was arrested Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, for alleged involvement in her hu...

Mugshot of Ivanka Koleva, who was arrested Monday, Nov. 27, 2023, for alleged involvement in her husband's death in Gilbert, Arizona. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Monday in connection to her alleged involvement in her husband’s death last week in Gilbert.

Ivanka Koleva, 51, was charged with second-degree murder.

RELATED STORIES

The arrest came after authorities responded to a welfare check request at the couple’s home at Guadalupe and Recker roads on Wednesday, the Gilbert Police Department said.

When officers entered, they found 49-year-old Stefan Kolev dead inside.

After evidence found at the crime scene was analyzed, Koleva was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Bus through residence...

KTAR.com

2 suspects on the run after bus crashes into home in Mesa; several injured

Several people were injured and two people were on the run after a bus crashed into a home in Mesa on Monday, authorities said.

43 minutes ago

Bales of hay are stored under shelters at Al Dahra Farms, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023, in the McMullen V...

Associated Press

Tensions over water are bubbling up at thirsty rural Arizona alfalfa farms

Worries about future water supplies from the McMullen Valley's ancient aquifers are bubbling up in rural western Arizona.

2 hours ago

Example of ADU or "casita"...

Damon Allred

Tempe seeking public input on accessible dwelling unit expansion

The city of Tempe will continue to mull over their options regarding the expanded use of accessory dwelling units, seeking more public input.

5 hours ago

aerial view of downtown Chandler...

Damon Allred

Maricopa County invests $10 million in Chandler housing

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors approved a $10 million investment into low-income housing in Chandler, the board announced Monday.

5 hours ago

Glendale Community College's music school received a national accreditation....

Damon Allred

Glendale Community College earns music school accreditation

The National Association of Schools of Music notified Glendale Community College of their music school accreditation.

5 hours ago

A highway sign marks State Route 89A, which will be closed in the Sedona area from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9...

KTAR.com

Stretch of SR 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff closing for a week for rock removal

A section of State Route 89A between Sedona and Flagstaff will be closed next week so workers can safely remove rocks from above the highway.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Dierdre Woodruff

Interest rates may have peaked. Should you buy a CD, high-yield savings account, or a fixed annuity?

Interest rates are the highest they’ve been in decades, and it looks like the Fed has paused hikes. This may be the best time to lock in rates for long-term, low-risk financial products like fixed annuities.

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Woman arrested for allegedly killing husband in Gilbert