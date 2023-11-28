Close
ARIZONA NEWS

2 suspects on the run after bus crashes into home in Mesa; several injured

Nov 28, 2023, 8:30 AM | Updated: 8:30 am

A bus crashed into a Mesa residence on Nov. 27, 2023. (Mesa Police Department Photo)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Several people were injured and two people were on the run after a bus crashed into a home in Mesa on Monday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a call regarding a traffic collision near Stapley Drive and Broadway Road around 6:30 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found a Valley Metro bus that crashed into a home during the collision, police said.

An investigation determined the bus was driving west on Broadway Road when a truck traveling south collided with the left-front portion of the bus. The impact from the crash caused the bus to veer left, cross all eastbound traffic lanes and hit several parked cars, before it crashed into the home.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man and woman flee on foot from the scene before police arrived.

“We are still actively looking for those people, but as of this time, we have not located them,” Detective Richard Encinas told KTAR News 92.3 FM Monday evening.

What were the injuries after bus crashed into Mesa house?

Two residents within the home and three passengers on the bus were hospitalized for minor injuries, from scratches and abrasions to knee and back pain.

Additionally, one person was sitting in his vehicle on the property when the crash happened, and he’s being evaluated for a broken arm. Three others were treated at the scene and didn’t want further medical attention.

The house has been fenced off for safety reasons because of possible structural damage, police said.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published on Nov. 27, 2023.

