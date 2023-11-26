Close
Dunkin’ Donuts to open new location in Chandler with giveaways, toy drive

Nov 25, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:58 pm

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)...

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

(Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for Big Machine Label Group)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Dunkin’ Donuts is celebrating the grand opening of its new location in Chandler Thursday.

The new store at 3255 S. Arizona Avenue, in the Hamilton High School neighborhood, is just around the corner from Tumbleweed Park, the Paseo Vista Recreation Area and the Snedigar Sports Complex.

The first 100 guests in line starting at 7:30 a.m. will receive gift cards and first responders will be treated to free coffee and donuts all day long.

Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m. and students from the Hamilton High Orchestra will be performing throughout the morning.

RELATED STORIES

“We are thrilled to open our newest Dunkin’ location in Chandler,” Michele Reising, with Quality Brands, a large Arizona franchisee said. “This is an area full of energy fueled by Arizona’s largest high school, filled with amazing students and educators. We are pleased to welcome Dunkin’ fans with this location focused on convenience and savings for our Chandler guests.”

The new location features a modern NextGen design and in-store innovations, including a beverage bar tap system for nitro and cold-brewed coffee. Arizona’s first “Next Generation” Dunkin’ Donuts opened in Chandler in 2018, near Germann and Gilbert roads. Dunkin’ currently has nearly 30 locations spread throughout the Valley.

Dunkin’ serves signature coffees, teas, Coolattas, Dunkin’ Refreshers and donuts, bagels, muffins, munchkins and sandwiches. Holiday flavors including cookie butter cold brew and peppermint are now available.

Dunkin’ is also launching a two-week toy drive, supporting the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Valley. Dunkin’ will kick off the drive by dropping off $1,500 in toys and gifts Thursday while encouraging guests to join in.

The new Chandler location employs approximately 20 crew members, who join more than 5,000 Arizonans employed at Dunkin’ locations across the state. Each year franchisees and guests donate through Dunkin’s Joy in Childhood Foundation to local food banks, children’s hospitals and more. The foundation provided donations of $239,000 in Arizona this year and $216,000 in 2021. Arizona franchisees average an additional $20,000 each year in donations to local schools, children’s sports teams, nurses and other community organizations.

