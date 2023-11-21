PHOENIX — Alternative-pop performer Melanie Martinez is bringing her “The Trilogy Tour” – and her “Cry-Baby” alter-ego — to Footprint Center in June 2024.

The tour will include hits from all three of her albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12” and “Portals,” which have collectively amassed over 14 billion streams.

Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates.

Presale tickets for these newly added dates will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arizona time. General ticket sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Fans can receive a presale code via email by subscribing.

Martinez’ first brush with fame came in 2012 after appearing on season 3 of “The Voice.”

Following the show, she was signed to Atlantic Records and released her debut single “Dollhouse,” followed by her debut extended play of the same name.

Her debut studio album, “Cry Baby” was released in 2015 and went on to be certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

