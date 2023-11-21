Close
Melanie Martinez will bring her ‘Cry Baby’ alter-ego to Phoenix in June 2024

Nov 20, 2023, 5:00 PM

Melanie Martinez Cry-Baby alter-ego....

Melanie Martinez and her "Cry-Baby" alter-ego. (The Trilogy Tour)

(The Trilogy Tour)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Alternative-pop performer Melanie Martinez is bringing her “The Trilogy Tour” – and her “Cry-Baby” alter-ego — to Footprint Center in June 2024.

The tour will include hits from all three of her albums: “Cry Baby,” “K-12” and “Portals,” which have collectively amassed over 14 billion streams.

Joining the tour will be special guests Men I Trust, Beach Bunny, and Sofia Isella on select dates.

Presale tickets for these newly added dates will be available starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. Arizona time. General ticket sales will begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.

Fans can receive a presale code via email by subscribing.

Martinez’ first brush with fame came in 2012 after appearing on season 3 of “The Voice.”

Following the show, she was signed to Atlantic Records and released her debut single “Dollhouse,” followed by her debut extended play of the same name.

Her debut studio album, “Cry Baby” was released in 2015 and went on to be certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

