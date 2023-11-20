Close
Armed man shot by police in Phoenix during early-morning confrontation

Nov 20, 2023, 6:16 AM | Updated: 8:16 am

An armed man was shot and wounded by police during an early-morning confrontation in Phoenix on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – An armed man was shot and wounded by police during an early-morning confrontation in Phoenix on Monday, authorities said.

The encounter started just before 3 a.m., when the suspect crossed Thomas Road near 24th Drive on a bicycle and was almost hit by a patrol SUV, Sgt. Robert Scherer of the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

The officer then conducted a what’s called a “subject stop,” during which the man was “less than compliant,” Scherer said.

A struggle ensued, and the officer noticed a gun in the man’s waistband, Scherer said. The suspect broke away and ran west on Thomas Road across the Interstate 17 overpass.

“In that area, the man proceeded to fire multiple rounds in what we believe … was in the direction of the officer that was attempting to detain him,” Scherer said.

Multiple officers responded to the area and tracked the man into a neighborhood north of Thomas Road and west of I-17.

Police contacted the man in an alley between Avalon Drive and Earl Drive, west of 25th Drive.

“He was given additional commands, which, again, he was not compliant with,” Scherer said. “The man reached toward his waistband, at which point we had one officer fire multiple rounds from his duty weapon.”

The suspect was hit by gunfire at least once. He was taken to a hospital with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening. No officers were injured.

The man will be arrested for aggravated assault on a police officer and other possible charges after he is released from the hospital, Scherer said.

Roads in the area were restricted while police worked to process crime scenes on both sides of I-17.

KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Shira Tanzer contributed to this report.

