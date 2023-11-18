Close
Ashley Furniture passes first hurdle for new manufacturing facility

Nov 18, 2023, 5:00 AM

BY AUDREY JENSEN/PHOENIX BUSINESS JOURNAL


Wisconsin-based Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. has received the initial green light needed from the city of Avondale to build a new manufacturing and distribution center west of Phoenix.

Ashley Furniture is planning to develop a new 1.05 million-square-foot industrial facility on 75 acres in the West Valley city at the southwest corner of Interstate 10 and 107th Avenue.

Plans call for two buildings including a 503,491-square-foot structure with an 85,000-square-foot showroom, office, call center and distribution space for 200 people, the Business Journal previously reported.

The second building will total 551,039 square feet for manufacturing, distribution and office uses. Additional commercial buildings could also be developed at the east portion of the site.

The company applied with the city of Avondale to amend the city’s general plan for 65 acres to allow for a business park and to rezone 75 acres for an office, industrial and retail campus.

This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

