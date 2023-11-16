Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man dies after shooting involving Goodyear police in Avondale

Nov 16, 2023, 11:10 AM | Updated: 11:39 am

police lights on a cop car...

(Public Domain Photo)

(Public Domain Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A man is dead after a shooting involving Goodyear police officers Wednesday night in Avondale, authorities said.

Officers received a call for service around 5 p.m. near Dysart and McDowell roads regarding a person panhandling on property, according to the Glendale Police Department, which is investigating the shooting.

Police made contact with the suspect, identified as 23-year-old Tinse Peterson, when he lifted his shirt and showed them the handgun he had in his waistband, Glendale police said in a press release Thursday.

As officers made contact with Peterson again, he reached for his back. After failing to listen to orders to not reach for his back, less lethal weapons were used to try to stop him.

Officers shot Peterson after he pulled the handgun from his waistband, Glendale police said.

Peterson was given life-saving treatment and taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Two officers were involved in the shooting.

During a press conference Wednesday night, Goodyear officer Duane King said a caller reported to police that Peterson brandished gun at her.

“Obviously, this is an unfortunate event, and we want to ensure everyone that they are currently safe and that this is a very safe area,” King said Wednesday.

This is an updated version of a story that was originally published at 9 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2023.

