PHOENIX — Arizona State schools Superintendent Tom Horne announced Wednesday a $10 million grant for public schools. It will allow the schools to purchase art supplies through the Arts Consumable Grant.

Funding will provide successful district and charter school applicants with $1,000 per full-time art teacher to purchase art consumables. It includes paints, brushes, sheet music, dance props, theatrical costumes and more, according to the Arizona Department of Education.

“I am a passionate supporter of arts education; it is an essential part of any successful school. There are studies that show learning how to play stringed instruments helps students do better in math, so there are both aesthetic and academic benefits to arts education,” Horne said in a press release.

“I am pleased to encourage schools to apply for these funds to support arts education throughout Arizona.”

All district and charter schools throughout Arizona are eligible to apply for this grant opportunity.

The deadline for submissions is December 31, 2023.

