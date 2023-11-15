PHOENIX — An Arizona woman involved in a cold case murder stemming from a love triangle nearly 40 years ago was arrested Monday, authorities said.

Mary Josephine Bailey, 80, is accused of fatally shooting 45-year-old Yvonne Menke on the morning of Dec. 12, 1985, in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin, according to a criminal complaint filed by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Menke was shot three times in the head and neck as she was warming up her car before heading to work, according to the complaint.

Bailey and Menke were in a “well-documented” love triangle with a man, Jack Owen, during the time of the murder, the complaint said.

Physical evidence collected at the scene, including boot prints that matched Bailey, aided in the solving of the case, according to the complaint.

Menke was arrested at her home in an unincorporated part of Maricopa County near Apache Junction.

She was charged with first-degree murder.

