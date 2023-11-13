Close
Officials announced Monday, Nov. 13, 2024, that the human-caused Maid Fire southeast of Sedona was 100% contained.

PHOENIX – Officials announced Monday that a human-caused wildfire in a national forest southeast of Sedona is 100% contained.

The Maid Fire burned through 942 acres of ponderosa pine and grass in Coconino National Forest before firefighters stopped its progress.

Investigators say the fire was started by human activity, but they are still working to determine the specific cause.

The blaze was first reported Nov. 4 a few miles southeast of the Interstate 17 Stoneman Lake exit, about 120 miles north of downtown Phoenix and 15 miles southeast of Sedona.

While the fire is fully contained, it could still produce traces of smoke from smoldering brush, officials said. Firefighters will continue to patrol the area to ensure containment.

An emergency closure order for Apache Maid Mountain, covering parts of Forest Roads 620, 620D, 644G and 9238J in the Red Rock Ranger District, will remain in effect until March 30, 2024, unless lifted sooner.

