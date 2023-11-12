Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Tempe’s Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills golf course reopening for night play

Nov 12, 2023, 6:30 AM

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)...

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)

(Rolling Hills Golf Course)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Arizona’s first fully-lit golf course is just weeks away from teeing off.

On Dec. 1, Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills in Tempe will become the state’s first fully lit course as crews are finalizing installation of LED lighting around the property that will illuminate all 18 tee boxes and greens until midnight.

Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills, located near Mill Avenue and Van Buren Street, right next to the Phoenix Zoo, reopened on Nov. 3 following a four-month renovation project and recent rye grass overseed.

RELATED STORIES

The renovation also included a newly designed ninth hole, new tee boxes, installation of an irrigation system to improve turf quality and a new 15,000-square foot practice putting green.

The new Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills can be played during the day as an executive-length golf course and as a par-3 (par 54) golf course at night. While night golf is usually played with glow-in-the-dark balls, the LED lighting around the property will ensure the course will be lit up like daylight. The facility will also feature a fully lit 30-bay practice facility.

“We’re excited to reopen and showoff the progress that has been made on the golf course and the new lighting,” Grass Clippings CEO Jake Hoselton said. “Our agronomy team, led by Director of Agronomy Scott Hebert, has done an incredible job of improving course conditions and consistency. When we turn on the lights in a few weeks, it’s going to be a game changer for golf in the Valley.”

The venue is also in the process of adding a hilltop bar, a patio bar and renovated clubhouse, an activity lawn and video display and an entertainment site. Full completion of all projects is targeted for fall 2024. Grass Clippings will also be a concert venue with weekly live music, markets, weddings and other events.

In March, Grass Clippings, a Phoenix-based modern golf brand founded in 2018, agreed to a 30-year partnership with the City of Tempe to renovate and expand the 93-acre city-owned golf course that was originally designed as a nine-hole course by Milton Coggins in 1960. The second nine holes were added in 1987.

Grass Clippings announced its $15 million renovation plan for Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course earlier this year and construction began in July after the golf merchandise brand took over the former Rolling Hills Golf Course. Scottsdale-based Troon took over management of daily operations at the same time.

Tee times can be made online with play available nightly until midnight starting in December.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(L-R) Ryan Met, Jack Met and Adam Met of AJR perform on stage at iHeartRadio Q102’s Jingle Ball 2...

David Veenstra

AJR announces ‘The Maybe Man Tour’ dates, performing in Phoenix July 12

AJR is bringing its “The Maybe Man Tour” to Phoenix’s Footprint Center next year. The indie pop band announced its first arena tour Thursday.

2 hours ago

Barbie Beach House will be part of the Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona. (Mattel Adventur...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

First look: Here’s what Glendale’s Barbie Beach House will look like

Epic Resort Destinations is giving a new glimpse at two of the main attractions at the first-ever Mattel Adventure Park — the Barbie Beach House.

4 hours ago

(Image provided by Abrazo Health.)...

KTAR.com

Abrazo Health to break ground on Buckeye medical campus

Abrazo Health soon will be breaking ground on the first phase of development for its medical campus in Buckeye.

14 hours ago

KTAR’s Mike Broomhead, Chad Benson, Becky Lynn and Detour Dan riding in the parade in two decorat...

David Veenstra

Annual Veterans Day Parade marches through streets of central Phoenix

More than 45,000 spectators gathered in celebration to honor our nation's heroes in the annual Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.  

16 hours ago

Aquarius...

KTAR.com

Developer unveils luxurious ‘Aquarius’ estate in Paradise Valley

A Scottsdale-based home developer recently unveiled "Aquarius," a $17 million, ultra-luxury home in Paradise Valley named for the “water carrier” of the zodiac.

18 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Chandler Police Department, File)...

KTAR.com

9-year-old boy killed as part of 2-vehicle crash in Chandler

Police in Chandler are investigating a deadly two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of Ray Road and Coronado Street on Saturday morning.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Tempe’s Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills golf course reopening for night play