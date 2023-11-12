PHOENIX — Arizona’s first fully-lit golf course is just weeks away from teeing off.

On Dec. 1, Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills in Tempe will become the state’s first fully lit course as crews are finalizing installation of LED lighting around the property that will illuminate all 18 tee boxes and greens until midnight.

Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills, located near Mill Avenue and Van Buren Street, right next to the Phoenix Zoo, reopened on Nov. 3 following a four-month renovation project and recent rye grass overseed.

The renovation also included a newly designed ninth hole, new tee boxes, installation of an irrigation system to improve turf quality and a new 15,000-square foot practice putting green.

The new Grass Clippings at Rolling Hills can be played during the day as an executive-length golf course and as a par-3 (par 54) golf course at night. While night golf is usually played with glow-in-the-dark balls, the LED lighting around the property will ensure the course will be lit up like daylight. The facility will also feature a fully lit 30-bay practice facility.

“We’re excited to reopen and showoff the progress that has been made on the golf course and the new lighting,” Grass Clippings CEO Jake Hoselton said. “Our agronomy team, led by Director of Agronomy Scott Hebert, has done an incredible job of improving course conditions and consistency. When we turn on the lights in a few weeks, it’s going to be a game changer for golf in the Valley.”

The venue is also in the process of adding a hilltop bar, a patio bar and renovated clubhouse, an activity lawn and video display and an entertainment site. Full completion of all projects is targeted for fall 2024. Grass Clippings will also be a concert venue with weekly live music, markets, weddings and other events.

In March, Grass Clippings, a Phoenix-based modern golf brand founded in 2018, agreed to a 30-year partnership with the City of Tempe to renovate and expand the 93-acre city-owned golf course that was originally designed as a nine-hole course by Milton Coggins in 1960. The second nine holes were added in 1987.

Grass Clippings announced its $15 million renovation plan for Tempe Rolling Hills Golf Course earlier this year and construction began in July after the golf merchandise brand took over the former Rolling Hills Golf Course. Scottsdale-based Troon took over management of daily operations at the same time.

Tee times can be made online with play available nightly until midnight starting in December.

Follow @veenstra_david

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.