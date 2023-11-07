Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Safeway opening new grocery store in Surprise shopping center

Nov 7, 2023, 3:01 PM

Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday....

Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday. (Facebook Photo/Safeway)

(Facebook Photo/Safeway)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday.

The location in the Sterling Grove Shopping Center, located at Peoria Avenue and Cotton Lane, will feature a full-service, drive-up pharmacy, drive-thru grocery pick-up and an expanded Starbucks.

A grand opening for the new location, the third in Surprise, will commence at 9 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful and highly upgraded Safeway store in Surprise,” Carl Huntington, president of the southwest division for Safeway, said in a press release. “This new location will give shoppers the finest selection of foods, along with a wonderful experience each time they visit us.”

RELATED STORIES

Residents who attend the grand opening will be able to sample food and enter drawings for prizes and gift cards.

The Safeway Foundation will award $112,000 in grants to local schools and nonprofits during the opening.

Mayor Skip Hall and other community leaders are expected to speak during the event.

The new store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Safeway has more than 100 locations across Arizona.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The Red Hot Chili Peppers and Hozier will headline Innings Festival in Tempe, Arizona, on Feb. 23-2...

Kevin Stone

Expanded Innings Festival led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Hozier, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews

Tempe's Innings Festival is swinging for the fences in 2024, with a second weekend of shows and a heavy-hitting lineup.

1 hour ago

The Arizona House minority leader submitted a formal ethics complaint against fellow Democratic Rep...

Kevin Stone

Arizona House Democrat accused of harassment, custodial interference in ethics complaint

Arizona Democratic Rep. Leezah Sun faces an ethics complaint for allegedly harassing Tolleson employees and interfering with a custody case.

3 hours ago

Grand Hotel in Mesa...

SuElen Rivera

Mesa moves forward with converting hotel into temporary homeless shelter

The city of Mesa announced Monday it will move forward with converting a former hotel into a temporary homeless shelter.

4 hours ago

Mugshot of Bacilio Borquez of Visalia, California, who was sentenced on Oct. 30, 2023, to 46 years ...

KTAR.com

California man sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting Arizona teenager

A California man has been sentenced to 46 years in prison for sexually assaulting an Arizona teenager, authorities announced Tuesday.

6 hours ago

...

KTAR Video

Video: Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election

Sharper Point: Why the polls aren’t looking good for President Joe Biden for the 2024 election. Video: Jeremy Schnell and Felisa Cárdenas/KTAR News

7 hours ago

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, is Election Day for jurisdictional elections in Maricopa County, Arizona....

Kevin Stone

Here’s what to know about Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections

Dozens of vote centers and drop boxes opened across metro Phoenix on Tuesday, Election Day for Maricopa County jurisdictional elections.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Safeway opening new grocery store in Surprise shopping center