PHOENIX — Residents of Surprise will have another grocery shopping option after a Safeway opens on Wednesday.

The location in the Sterling Grove Shopping Center, located at Peoria Avenue and Cotton Lane, will feature a full-service, drive-up pharmacy, drive-thru grocery pick-up and an expanded Starbucks.

A grand opening for the new location, the third in Surprise, will commence at 9 a.m.

“We’re thrilled to unveil this beautiful and highly upgraded Safeway store in Surprise,” Carl Huntington, president of the southwest division for Safeway, said in a press release. “This new location will give shoppers the finest selection of foods, along with a wonderful experience each time they visit us.”

Residents who attend the grand opening will be able to sample food and enter drawings for prizes and gift cards.

The Safeway Foundation will award $112,000 in grants to local schools and nonprofits during the opening.

Mayor Skip Hall and other community leaders are expected to speak during the event.

The new store will be open from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

Safeway has more than 100 locations across Arizona.

