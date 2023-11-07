Body of man snorkeling at Gila River in Goodyear recovered

PHOENIX — Divers recovered the body of the man who went underwater Sunday evening in the Gila River in Goodyear, according to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews found 53-year-old Carlos Sanchez just after 3 p.m. Monday.

Around 5:15 p.m. Sunday, MCSO deputies responded to the area of 139th Avenue and Indian Springs Road about “unknown trouble,” a female yelling for help.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they were told by Sanchez’s girlfriend that he had gone under the water while snorkeling and hadn’t resurfaced.

Officials said Avondale Police officers and MCSO deputies searched the area for anyone in the water. In addition, the MCSO helicopter flew over the river bottom but was unsuccessful in the search. Authorities suspended the search until Monday morning when they could get assistance from the MCSO Dive Team.

On Monday morning, the dive team deployed divers and an underwater robot (ROV) in the river.

According to the girlfriend, the couple was snorkeling for a ring in the river. While they were in the river, she felt a current take them under and Sanchez did not resurface. The girlfriend said he was a good swimmer and that they were familiar with the area.

Sanchez’s body was turned over to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Authorities said no foul play is suspected.

The case remains open and is pending toxicology reports.

