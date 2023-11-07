Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona Air Force veteran recalls daring flight into Baghdad

Nov 7, 2023, 4:05 AM

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while ...

Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while serving missions across the globe. (KTAR News Photo/Ben Brown)

(KTAR News Photo/Ben Brown)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY BEN BROWN


This is the fourth of seven articles highlighting the grand marshals of the 2023 Phoenix Veterans Day Parade.

PHOENIX — Jeff DeVore joined the United States Air Force in 1992, accumulating over 4,400 flight hours while serving missions across the globe.

“I did 18 assignments in 25 years, so all over the world – Europe, the Pacific and of course in the Middle East,” DeVore said.

Arguably his most daring mission came in 2003, when he was one of the first aircraft to fly into Baghdad International Airport to try and secure the airfield.

“We were very confident in our abilities, but we were probably a little naïve too on how dangerous it actually was.” DeVore said, adding that they went in “at night with night vision goggles, with no lighting or anything in obviously a high threat area — it was a rush.”

RELATED STORIES

DeVore piloted C-130 cargo aircraft and flew missions supporting critical battles including the Battle of Fallujah, the Battle of Ramadi and the Battle of Basra.

He said he felt a calling to serve “to do something bigger” than himself.

“I wanted a way to give back to my community and give back to my nation and the military seemed like the right way to do that,” DeVore said.

DeVore received numerous accolades for his heroism, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star, the Air Medal and the Air Force Combat Action Medal, among many others.

After 25 years of service, Devore retired from the military in 2017.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)...

Luke Forstner

2024 election to have big implications for national, Arizona seats

The race for Arizona's U.S. Senate seat will certainly grab headlines in 2024, but the state legislature could also see a serious shift.

3 hours ago

(Pixabay Photo)...

KTAR.com

Tempe man arrested for antisemitic email threatening to execute Scottsdale rabbi

The FBI arrested an Arizona man Saturday morning on a federal complaint and arrest warrant for allegedly making a threat to execute a Valley rabbi.

3 hours ago

It’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's nati...

Kevin Stone

Here’s what you need to know about cutting Christmas trees in Arizona national forests

With Halloween in the rearview mirror, it’s a good time to start thinking about getting a real Christmas tree from one of Arizona's national forests.

3 hours ago

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain H...

KTAR.com

Powerball ticket worth $100,000 sold at Fountain Hills bar

A Powerball ticket worth $100,000 for Saturday's drawing was sold to a lucky patron at a Fountain Hills bar.

11 hours ago

police lights on a cop car...

KTAR.com

Body of man snorkeling at Gila River in Goodyear recovered

Divers recovered the body of the man who went underwater Sunday evening in the Gila River in Goodyear, officials said.

12 hours ago

David Lee Jones, 33, of Prescott Valley, Ariz., was found guilty for his role in a road rage incide...

KTAR.com

Arizona man found guilty of aggravated assault in road rage incident

An Arizona man was found guilty by a Yavapai County Jury Thursday for his involvement in a road rage incident.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

Arizona Air Force veteran recalls daring flight into Baghdad