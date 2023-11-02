Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Woman arrested after fatal shooting in south Phoenix

Nov 2, 2023, 6:30 AM

Rebecca Lopez allegedly fatally shot 55-year-old Martin Tapia...

Rebecca Lopez, 36, was booked into jail Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, for second-degree murder. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman was arrested Wednesday after a man was fatally shot during a dispute in south Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 16th Street and Broadway Road around 4 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

When they arrived, they found 55-year-old Martin Tapia lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tapia was taken to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Witnesses told police they saw a woman, who was later identified as 36-year-old Rebecca Lopez, running away from the scene with a gun in her hand.

Lopez was located inside a nearby home and taken into custody.

After detectives collected evidence, examined video surveillance footage and spoke to witnesses, they said enough was gathered to corroborate witnesses’ claims.

Preliminary information suggests Tapia and Lopez were in an argument about the use of a truck.

Lopez was booked into Fourth Avenue Jail on multiple charges to include second-degree murder, criminal trespass and burglary, and probation violation.

