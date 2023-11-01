Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix teacher found guilty of sexually abusing 7 girls during math classes

Nov 1, 2023, 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:51 pm

Manuel Gavina was found guilty Oct. 31, 2023, of sexually abusing seven girls while teaching math a...

Manuel Gavina was found guilty Oct. 31, 2023, of sexually abusing seven girls while teaching math at a Phoenix, Arizona, elementary school. (Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Photo)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A math teacher is heading to prison for groping seven girls at a Phoenix elementary school over a two-year period, authorities said.

A Maricopa County Superior Court jury found 53-year-old Manuel Gavina guilty Tuesday on 14 charges of felony sexual abuse, according to online court records.

Gavina faces between 17.5 and 70 years in prison, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 30.

The victims, students at Capitol Elementary School, were all under the age of 15. Prosecutors say Gavina touched the girls’ breasts during math classes.

RELATED STORIES

Gavina was arrested in December 2019. According to online court records, his crimes occurred between August 2017 and August 2019.

“This man is the definition of a sexual predator,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a press release Wednesday. “Teachers are trusted adults in our community. Any child in any classroom in this county should feel safe at school, yet this man violated that childhood peace. I will not stand for these types of attacks on our kids.”

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story erroneously indicated there were 14 victims, all under the age of 16, based on a press release from the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office. MCAO sent an correction stating that there were seven victims, all under the age of 15.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

man sentenced to prison for illegally acquiring firearms...

SuElen Rivera

Arizona man sentenced to over 4 years for conspiracy to purchase firearms

An Arizona man was sentenced last week to over four years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to purchase dozens of firearms illegally.

2 hours ago

Tyler Moldovan will throw out the first pitch for Game 5 of the World Series between the Arizona Di...

Danny Shapiro

Phoenix Police’s Tyler Moldovan to throw out 1st pitch for World Series Game 5

Phoenix Police officer Tyler Moldovan, who was injured in a 2021 shooting, will throw out the first pitch before Game 5 of the World Series on Wednesday night.

3 hours ago

caution tape across police car...

KTAR.com

Woman found dead in street of Phoenix neighborhood after hit-and-run

A woman was found dead in the street of a Phoenix neighborhood Wednesday morning after an apparent hit-and-run, authorities said. 

4 hours ago

bridgework being done in Phoenix...

SuElen Rivera

Priest Drive in Tempe to close at US 60 on multiple weeknights this month

Drivers should expect delays as more construction will close Priest Drive at U.S. 60 over several weeknights in November.

5 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

SuElen Rivera

ADOT finishes preparing snowplows for upcoming winter season

The Arizona Department of Transportation's fleet of snowplows is ready to hit the roads after crews finished preparing them for winter.

6 hours ago

Pieces of the former shipping container border wall sold at an auction recently. (AP Photo/Gregory ...

Danny Shapiro

Sold! 1st pieces of former Arizona shipping container border wall go at auction

Some bidders can now proudly call pieces of Arizona's former shipping container border wall their own.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Phoenix teacher found guilty of sexually abusing 7 girls during math classes