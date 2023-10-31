Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t buy a house together before you’re married

Oct 31, 2023, 1:00 PM

Dave Ramsey says it isn't smart to buy a home with your partner before marriage...

(Pexels Photo)

(Pexels Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

My fiancée and I plan to get married in May, and we are preparing to buy a house. We both work in sales, and combined we bring home about $7,400 a month before commissions. Our average commissions usually boost that to $12,000 a month. I’m worried that the house we’re looking at doesn’t fit our budget, though. The home costs $350,000, and we’re looking at monthly payments of $2,840 with taxes and insurance figured in. Do you think this scenario will work for us?

J.T.

Dear J.T.,

Are you doing this on a 15-year fixed-rate mortgage? If you’re not, you need to change that right away. That’s the only kind of mortgage loan I recommend. With the numbers you’ve given me, you two can afford that on the shorter terms I mentioned.

Now, let’s move on to the next thing. You’re speaking about buying a home as if you’re already married, and you’re not. I will not advise you to buy a house with someone to whom you’re not married. You’re talking to a guy who’s been doing this for 35 years, and I’ve heard all the horror stories that go along with, “We bought the house together, but we didn’t make it to the altar together.” Talk about an ugly breakup!

You two have a bad case of house fever right now. Believe it or not, you aren’t required by law to run out and buy a home just because you’re planning to get married. Please, wait until after the wedding to buy a home. And even then, wait another year or so. Buying a home is the biggest—and most expensive—life decision most people ever make. Take some time to just enjoy being married and getting to know each other even better for a while.

Listen, if you’ve already jumped the gun, if you already have this house under contract or anything like that, I would not close the deal. I’d talk to the sellers and tell them they can keep my earnest money, but I’m walking away. And get ready, because if you do this, your fiancée is liable to look at you like you’ve got snakes coming out of your ears. Make sure to communicate with her about where you’re coming from and why you’re doing it. It’s the best, and smartest, thing you can do in the long run, J.T.

I’m not predicting you two are going to break up or anything. I hope with all my heart nothing like that happens. But I’m begging you, buddy. Don’t buy a home with someone you’re not legally married to. The potential downside is just too great.

— Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

couple appears to be calculating items...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Control your own destiny

In this week's article from Dave Ramsey, he explains how to get started on saving for retirement and what the best options are. Read the full story.

7 days ago

Man holds a infant...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Eventually, you’ll be become self-insured

Depending on what point you're at in life, there are a few options you and your spouse can take when considering life insurance policies.

14 days ago

people sit in front of casket...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: It is a gift to your family

Is it better to preplan a funeral or pay ahead of time for one? Dave Ramsey explains the pros and cons that come with both.

21 days ago

Halloween treats and decorations shouldn't haunt your bank account...

Rachel Cruze

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t let October fun haunt your finances

Like any other month, if you go into October without a plan your financial decisions could haunt you for months to come.

23 days ago

person showing another person something inside a file...

KTAR.com

Dave Ramsey says: The key word is ‘temporary’

This week, Dave Ramsey recommends putting a temporary stop to investing while you’re getting out of debt.

28 days ago

tape being used to close box...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: What’s fair to everyone concerned?

Before you make promises you can't keep, you should be thinking months ahead so that you aren't walking back on your word.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t buy a house together before you’re married