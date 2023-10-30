Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Peoria seeking to build new K-12 charter school campus in Vistancia neighborhood

Oct 30, 2023, 4:35 AM | Updated: 7:23 am

(Peoria Economic Development photo)...

(Peoria Economic Development photo)

(Peoria Economic Development photo)

David Veenstra's Profile Picture

BY DAVID VEENSTRA


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is working with American Leadership Academy, which is seeking to build a new K-12 charter school campus in the Vistancia neighborhood in north Peoria.

American Leadership Academy is currently negotiating a land purchase agreement with the city to locate the school and amenities within the 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway.

American Leadership Academy envisions opening a 2,400 student, K-12 charter school campus with specific classroom facilities for K-6 students, and separate facilities for grades 7-12.

RELATED STORIES

“The city and the Vistancia developer have always envisioned Vistancia as a potential location for a high school since development began over 20 years ago and I am excited to see this process underway to bring a high school to the community,” said Peoria Mayor Jason Beck in a statement. “These are important early steps to satisfy what our residents have been asking for and how rewarding to know that generations of new students will have another educational opportunity in their hometown.”

This is proposed as a full-service charter school campus, meaning the school will offer a full educational curriculum and extracurricular activities including performing arts and athletics programs. The campus is planned to include lighted sports fields, as part of a joint-use neighborhood park increasing the community amenities in the area.

“We have always envisioned Five North at Vistancia would include a high school and have been actively pursuing options that would not preclude a future PUSD high school in the vicinity if a bond should pass,” Mark Hammons, General Manager of Vistancia, said in a statement. “The need for high-quality high school education within our 7,100 acre master planned community is evident, and Five North at Vistancia’s vision to offer dynamic experiences for our community makes this a great fit at the appropriate time for our development.”

Pending council action on a joint development agreement with the school, and the successful land sale between the developer and school, the goal is to open the campus by Fall of 2025.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

An assortment of Halloween candy is shown in this photo taken on Friday, Oct. 27, 2023 in New York....

KTAR.com

Gilbert ranks among top 10 cities in US to celebrate Halloween

For the third year in a row, Gilbert was ranked as the top city in Arizona to celebrate Halloween.

3 hours ago

Software firm Open Network Exchange signed a large lease at the Riverwalk at Talking Stick offices ...

Ron Davis/Phoenix Business Journal

Open Network Exchange inks one of Valley’s biggest office leases of the year

Open Network Exchange, a growing software firm, is ready to take occupancy in a large office in Scottsdale.

3 hours ago

Northsight Crossing....

KTAR.com

Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Oct. 27-29

In case you missed it, here are some of the biggest stories that headlined the Arizona news cycle over the weekend.

13 hours ago

The new pickleball courts at the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center. (City of Mesa)...

David Veenstra

Mesa celebrates opening of new pickleball courts at Gene Autry Park

Mesa celebrated the addition of eight new pickleball courts at the Mesa Tennis and Pickleball Center Wednesday.

17 hours ago

Cajun Shrimp Fries (Arizona Diamondbacks photo)...

KTAR.com

Specialty food items available at Chase Field for the World Series

Seven specialty food and drink items will be sold at Chase Field for the World Series beginning on Monday.

19 hours ago

(Courtesy photo/Scottsdale Public Arts)...

KTAR.com

Canal Convergence art festival returns to Scottsdale Waterfront beginning Nov. 3

Canal Convergence returns to the Scottsdale Waterfront for the 11th year beginning on Nov. 3.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Follow @KTAR923...

West Hunsaker at Morris Hall supports Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona

KTAR's Community Spotlight this month focuses on Morris Hall and its commitment to supporting the Make-A-Wish Foundation in Arizona.

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Peoria seeking to build new K-12 charter school campus in Vistancia neighborhood