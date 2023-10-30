PHOENIX — The city of Peoria is working with American Leadership Academy, which is seeking to build a new K-12 charter school campus in the Vistancia neighborhood in north Peoria.

American Leadership Academy is currently negotiating a land purchase agreement with the city to locate the school and amenities within the 320 acres near Loop 303 and Lone Mountain Parkway.

American Leadership Academy envisions opening a 2,400 student, K-12 charter school campus with specific classroom facilities for K-6 students, and separate facilities for grades 7-12.

“The city and the Vistancia developer have always envisioned Vistancia as a potential location for a high school since development began over 20 years ago and I am excited to see this process underway to bring a high school to the community,” said Peoria Mayor Jason Beck in a statement. “These are important early steps to satisfy what our residents have been asking for and how rewarding to know that generations of new students will have another educational opportunity in their hometown.”

This is proposed as a full-service charter school campus, meaning the school will offer a full educational curriculum and extracurricular activities including performing arts and athletics programs. The campus is planned to include lighted sports fields, as part of a joint-use neighborhood park increasing the community amenities in the area.

“We have always envisioned Five North at Vistancia would include a high school and have been actively pursuing options that would not preclude a future PUSD high school in the vicinity if a bond should pass,” Mark Hammons, General Manager of Vistancia, said in a statement. “The need for high-quality high school education within our 7,100 acre master planned community is evident, and Five North at Vistancia’s vision to offer dynamic experiences for our community makes this a great fit at the appropriate time for our development.”

Pending council action on a joint development agreement with the school, and the successful land sale between the developer and school, the goal is to open the campus by Fall of 2025.

