Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Eagles’ ‘Long Run’ coming to end, but not before Phoenix farewell show in early 2024

Oct 25, 2023, 3:00 PM

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024....

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Eagles are saying goodbye to the road after more than 50 years of touring, but not without visiting Phoenix at least one more time.

The legendary Southern California band’s “The Long Goodbye Final Tour” will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 19, 2024, with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Steely Dan along as special guests.

Tickets go on sale to the general public through Ticketmaster on Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

When The Eagles first revealed plans for their farewell tour in July, they said the shows would be announced as they are confirmed.

RELATED STORIES

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the band said in a statement at the time.

The Eagles are one of most popular musical acts ever, selling more than 150 million albums worldwide since forming in 1971.

They reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart six times, including with the classics “Hotel California” and “The Long Run.” “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” is one of the top-selling albums in history.

How long will The Eagles’ farewell tour last?

The Eagles’ farewell tour, which kicked off in September, is expected to continue into 2025 and could include returns to certain cities depending on demand and venue availability.

Don Henley is the only founding member still performing with the band. The current roster also includes longtime members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey, round out the touring lineup.

The Eagles came through Phoenix earlier this year, when their long-running “Hotel California Tour” stopped at Footprint Center in March.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2023, for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shoo...

Kevin Stone

Suspected ‘incel’ accused of threatening mass shooting at University of Arizona

A Tucson man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to commit a mass shooting at the University of Arizona.

50 minutes ago

A person was assaulted early Friday, Oct. 27, 2023, while walking on the Arizona State University c...

KTAR.com

Person assaulted by 2 unknown suspects on Arizona State University campus in Tempe

A person was assaulted early Friday while walking on the Arizona State University campus in Tempe, authorities said.

2 hours ago

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

4 hours ago

The Zone homeless campus in downtown Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Denzen Cortez)...

Denzen Cortez

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home.

6 hours ago

Hobbs katie governor assisted living elderly...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs spurs assisted living facility investigation, targets legislative action on reforms

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday announced she is directing the state to investigate assisted living facilities.

6 hours ago

Follow @kstonezone...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Eagles’ ‘Long Run’ coming to end, but not before Phoenix farewell show in early 2024