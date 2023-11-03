Close
ARIZONA NEWS

As ‘Long Run’ of touring winds down, Eagles add 2nd Phoenix farewell concert in early 2024

Nov 3, 2023, 11:25 AM | Updated: 11:27 am

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix for two shows Jan. 19-20...

The Eagles are bringing their farewell tour to Footprint Center in Phoenix for two shows Jan. 19-20, 2024. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Kevin Stone's Profile Picture

BY KEVIN STONE


KTAR.com

PHOENIX – The Eagles are saying goodbye to the road after more than 50 years of touring, but not without visiting Phoenix for two more shows early next year.

The legendary Southern California band’s “The Long Goodbye Final Tour” will stop at Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 19-20, 2024, with fellow Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Steely Dan along as special guests.

After tickets to the first show sold like hotcakes when they went on sale to the general public Friday morning, the band announced the second show.

Presales for the added show start Wednesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. next Friday (Nov. 10).

When The Eagles first revealed plans for their farewell tour in July, they said the shows would be announced as they are confirmed.

“We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful. Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle,” the band said in a statement at the time.

The Eagles are one of most popular musical acts ever, selling more than 150 million albums worldwide since forming in 1971.

They reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart six times, including with the classics “Hotel California” and “The Long Run.” “Their Greatest Hits 1971-1975” is one of the top-selling albums in history.

How long will The Eagles’ farewell tour last?

The Eagles’ farewell tour, which kicked off in September, is expected to continue into 2025 and could include returns to certain cities depending on demand and venue availability.

Don Henley is the only founding member still performing with the band. The current roster also includes longtime members Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit. Country star Vince Gill and Deacon Frey, the son of late founding member Glenn Frey, round out the touring lineup.

The Eagles came through Phoenix earlier this year, when their long-running “Hotel California Tour” stopped at Footprint Center in March.

This in updated version of a story originally published Oct. 25, 2023.

