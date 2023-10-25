Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Health officials say suspected case negative for rare brain-eating amoeba in Arizona

Oct 25, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:05 pm

Health officials determined a suspected case of a rare brain-eating amoeba identified in Arizona was negative. (CDC Photo)

(CDC Photo)

Danny Shapiro's Profile Picture

BY DANNY SHAPIRO


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Health officials said a suspected case of a rare brain-eating amoeba in Arizona turned out to be negative for the infection.

Specimens of the suspected case of Naegleria Fowleri were sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing and determined to not be positive, Eugene Livar, assistant director of public health preparedness for the Arizona Department of Health Services, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

The suspected case occurred in Mohave County.

RELATED STORIES

Naegleria Fowleri infections typically occur when people go swimming, diving or put their heads under fresh water, such as lakes or rivers.

The infection cannot be spread between people.

How rare is Naegleria Fowleri?

Domestically, no more than five cases were diagnosed annually from 2013 to 2022, according to the CDC. A total of 29 infections were reported during that time.

There have been Arizona cases in the past.

Last year, a Nevada resident was infected in Kingman Wash on the Arizona side of Lake Mead, according to Livar.

In 2007, a case happened at Lake Havasu.

An infection destroys brain tissue, which causes swelling and death. About 97% of people infected with Naegleria Fowleri have died from it in the past 60 years, according to the CDC.

Editor’s note: This is an updated version of a story that was originally published Oct. 24, 2023.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Sensors on top of a Waymo robotaxi and Uber cellphone apps. Waymo is partnering with Uber in Phoeni...

Associated Press

Waymo, Uber launch autonomous vehicle service partnership in Phoenix area

Waymo is teaming up with ride-hailing leader Uber in the Phoenix area to transport passengers and deliver food in autonomous vehicles.

2 hours ago

The Zone homeless campus in downtown Phoenix. (KTAR News Photo/Denzen Cortez)...

Denzen Cortez

Here’s an inside look at living in Phoenix’s The Zone homeless encampment

The scattered trash, needles and debris make for a harsh reality for the 400-plus people who call The Zone homeless encampment in downtown Phoenix home.

4 hours ago

Hobbs katie governor assisted living elderly...

KTAR.com

Gov. Hobbs spurs assisted living facility investigation, targets legislative action on reforms

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday announced she is directing the state to investigate assisted living facilities.

4 hours ago

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend. (Flickr Photo/ADOT)...

KTAR.com

Big chunk of Interstate 10 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for Broadway Curve work

Only two closures are scheduled on metro Phoenix freeways this weekend, but one of them is a doozy.

5 hours ago

three photos of events happening this weekend across the Valley...

KTAR.com

Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Oct. 27-29

There are plenty of things to do around the Valley this weekend, such as attending the Arizona State Fair, a ghost tour or a concert.

5 hours ago

Follow @DannyShapiro13...

Sponsored Content by FanDuel

The 2023 Diamondbacks are a good example to count on the underdog

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the World Series as a surprise. That they made the playoffs at all, got past the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Wild Card round, swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS and won two road games in Philadelphia to close out a full seven-game NLCS went against every expectation. Now, […]

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

Health officials say suspected case negative for rare brain-eating amoeba in Arizona