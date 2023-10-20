Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

$515 million West Valley industrial project adjacent to Luke AFB breaks ground

Oct 20, 2023, 2:06 PM

Luke Field industrial Air Force base...

Rendering of Luke Field industrial park. (LPC Desert West)

(LPC Desert West)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — County officials recently joined with the developers of Luke Field for a groundbreaking ceremony on the $515 million industrial project adjacent to Luke Air Force Base.

The 2.4 million-square-foot Class A industrial development is being built in a single phase with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. When complete, Luke Field will span three buildings.

The developer is LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company. The company’s Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede and Vice President John Orsak have both served as honorary commanders at the Glendale.

RELATED STORIES

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman participated in the groundbreaking.

“The Lincoln team brings great pride of place and product to Luke Field,” said Hickman in a press release. “We’re very pleased to celebrate this groundbreaking with them, and look forward to the quality buildings, tenants and employment opportunities that they will bring to Maricopa County.”

Buildings at Luke Field will feature 40-foot clear height, 25-foot tall glass entries, 3,000 amps of expandable power, automated dock doors, steel moment frame shear bracing and clerestory windows on all elevations, providing interior spaces with sky views and the benefit of shifting natural light.

All buildings will also have touchless technology throughout and indoor/outdoor amenities such as barbecue stations, a shaded outdoor eating area and employee collaboration spaces. The development will be supported by extensive car and secure trailer parking.

“We’ve spent the last two decades perfecting our approach to Class A industrial development to meet the demands of the most modern users,” said Krumwiede.

“Strong relationships and collaboration with both Maricopa County and Luke Air Force Base have moved this project smoothly forward to today’s groundbreaking,” said Orsak. “We appreciate both of these organizations, and our entire project team, for their commitment to the development of Luke Field.”

Lincoln Property Company serves as the leasing agent for Luke Field. Layton Construction is the general contractor. Butler Design Group is the project architect.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

Charles Sanders, 59, sits in his tent inside a homeless encampment called "The Zone," Friday, July ...

KTAR.com

City of Phoenix to comply with court order to clear the Zone

The City of Phoenix intends to comply with a court order and will complete the final steps to meet a deadline to permanently clear the Zone. 

4 minutes ago

(AP File Photo)...

KTAR.com

Interstate 10 westbound closed near Riggs Road

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 are closed near Riggs Road due to a crash at milepost 167 according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

25 minutes ago

A Silver Alert was issued Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, for 28-year-old Andrew Richardson of Phoenix. Rich...

KTAR.com

28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities found safe after Silver Alert

A 28-year-old Phoenix man with developmental disabilities was found safe Friday afternoon, less than an hour after a Silver Alert was issued.

2 hours ago

Mountainside gym coming to East and West Valley...

KTAR.com

Mountainside Fitness to open gyms in Gilbert, Peoria

Locally owned Mountainside Fitness recently announced plans to bring two new locations to the Valley.

2 hours ago

People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington. The No Lab...

Associated Press

No Labels sues to block opponents from running in Arizona under party’s banner

The No Labels is suing to stop candidates from running for offices other than president or vice president under the party's banner in Arizona.

3 hours ago

Follow @KTAR923...

KTAR.com

More shops, restaurants coming to Terminal 4 at Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix

A handful of shops and restaurants are making way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport's Eighth Concourse at Terminal 4.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Midwestern University

Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources.

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

$515 million West Valley industrial project adjacent to Luke AFB breaks ground