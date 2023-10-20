PHOENIX — County officials recently joined with the developers of Luke Field for a groundbreaking ceremony on the $515 million industrial project adjacent to Luke Air Force Base.

The 2.4 million-square-foot Class A industrial development is being built in a single phase with completion expected in the fourth quarter of 2024. When complete, Luke Field will span three buildings.

The developer is LPC Desert West, the Southwest arm of Dallas-based Lincoln Property Company. The company’s Senior Executive Vice President David Krumwiede and Vice President John Orsak have both served as honorary commanders at the Glendale.

Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Clint Hickman participated in the groundbreaking.

“The Lincoln team brings great pride of place and product to Luke Field,” said Hickman in a press release. “We’re very pleased to celebrate this groundbreaking with them, and look forward to the quality buildings, tenants and employment opportunities that they will bring to Maricopa County.”

Buildings at Luke Field will feature 40-foot clear height, 25-foot tall glass entries, 3,000 amps of expandable power, automated dock doors, steel moment frame shear bracing and clerestory windows on all elevations, providing interior spaces with sky views and the benefit of shifting natural light.

All buildings will also have touchless technology throughout and indoor/outdoor amenities such as barbecue stations, a shaded outdoor eating area and employee collaboration spaces. The development will be supported by extensive car and secure trailer parking.

“We’ve spent the last two decades perfecting our approach to Class A industrial development to meet the demands of the most modern users,” said Krumwiede.

“Strong relationships and collaboration with both Maricopa County and Luke Air Force Base have moved this project smoothly forward to today’s groundbreaking,” said Orsak. “We appreciate both of these organizations, and our entire project team, for their commitment to the development of Luke Field.”

Lincoln Property Company serves as the leasing agent for Luke Field. Layton Construction is the general contractor. Butler Design Group is the project architect.

