PHOENIX — A handful of shops and restaurants are making its way to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport’s Terminal 4.

Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar, SanTan Spirit House, Fan Shop by PGA Tour and Arizona Roadtrip are expected to open by the end of 2024 in the eighth concourse, airport officials announced Thursday.

“It is very exciting that Sky Harbor, a significant economic engine for our city and state, continues to provide great services to our passengers and jobs for our residents,” Kesha Hodge Washington, councilwoman for district 8, said in a press release.

“With these new concessions and amenities, we are not only expanding the experience for our air travelers, we are also ensuring more opportunities for members of our community.”

Guy Fieri’s Phoenix Kitchen + Bar will offer burgers, sandwiches and pizza while SanTan Spirit House will serve various shareable foods and spirits.

Arizona Roadtrip will sell numerous locally made items, such as wine and olive oil and Fan Shop is bringing golf apparel, accessories and a golf simulator, a first for the airport. Visitors will get the chance to try out the 16th hole at TPC Scottsdale at the shop.

What else is at the new concourse?

Sky Harbor’s eighth concourse at Terminal 4 opened in June 2022.

The new concourse includes an “Amenities Zone,” which offers a nursing room, family restroom, vending and ATM machines, and an animal relief area. There is also access to charging stations at every seat.

Restaurants currently open for dining are Pedal Haus Brewery, Eegee’s, Berry Divine, Bobby’s Burgers by Bobby Flay and Chick-fil-A.

