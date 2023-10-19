Close
Optum Rx brings hundreds of jobs to Mesa with new facility

Oct 19, 2023, 4:35 AM

PHOENIX — A new pharmacy facility has opened in Mesa, and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said it’s another example of businesses choosing to come to the state.

The governor and other stakeholders gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Optum Rx’s fulfillment pharmacy, which will prepare and package medications for home delivery.

“Over four-and-a-half million prescriptions monthly will come out of this facility,” Optum Rx CEO Patrick Conway said. “That’ll be typically over 100 million pills.”

Conway also said Optum Rx will continue to expand in Arizona beyond this new facility.

“Optum’s new fulfillment pharmacy represents the largest integrated pharmacy in the country,” Hobbs added. “[It] brings the company’s home delivery and multi-dose packaging businesses together under one roof.”

The new facility will also have an economic impact in Mesa, adding 300 new jobs to Optum Rx’s current 5,500-person workforce.

Hobbs stressed that moves like this are part of a continuing trend of business investment in the Valley.

“Optum knew what it was doing when it chose to open this facility here in Mesa,” she said. “This city has become a hot spot for businesses looking to expand their operations in Arizona.”

The governor added that the state has also worked to make itself more attractive to companies considering a move.

“From industry leader to academia to state agencies and community partners…” Hobbs said, “We have perfected how to leverage all the resources at our disposal to develop solutions that will benefit all Arizonans.”

