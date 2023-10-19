Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

57-acre Sedona estate with vineyard listed for $16.5M

Oct 19, 2023, 4:25 AM | Updated: 8:18 am

SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture

BY SUELEN RIVERA


KTAR.com

A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property home lit up in Sedona the property has three bedrooms and four bathrooms A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property A Zinfandel vineyard is on the property the property has three bedrooms and four bathrooms Chairs around dining room island

PHOENIX — A 57-acre estate with a vineyard in Sedona was recently listed on the market for $16.5 million.

The 3,700-square-foot Tuscan-style Villa is located at 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road in a private, gated subdivision.

The home offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two guest homes, a four-car garage, a rustic barn and two storage buildings constructed from red rock.

The property, which was built in 2006 and renovated in 2015, features a vineyard with 60 Zinfandel grape vines, which produces over 500 gallons each year.

“Luxury, security and peace are all found at this gorgeously designed property and as a special amenity enjoy Oak Creek, which actually runs through the property. As the new owner, you will own both sides of this beautiful waterway as it runs the length of the property,” agent Tod Christensen, with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

“Enjoy a beautiful swimming spot with its own beach and numerous fish to catch, as well as irrigation rights to help water your own fruit orchards.”

In the kitchen, there are two dishwashers, two convection ovens and an island prep sink. There’s also an alcoholic bar with a double kegerator and a coffee bar with a subzero refrigerator.

Amenities in the dining room include twin refrigerated wine racks that are capable of holding 500 bottles.

Outside offers a 777-gallon in-ground Jacuzzi tub with gas-lit braziers, a reflecting pool, a pond with a fountain, and over 1,600 apple, nectarine and peach trees.

Finally, for outdoor enthusiasts, there’s a beach party area with a large fire pit, outbuilding and volleyball area.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

The city of Phoenix celebrated the Arizona Diamondbacks’ first home National League Championship ...

Kevin Stone

Diamondbacks fans, colors roll through downtown Phoenix for afternoon playoff game

A wave of Diamondbacks colors is rolling through downtown Phoenix with the team hosting the Phillies in the NLCS on Thursday afternoon.

21 minutes ago

firefighter stands in front of home following early morning blaze...

KTAR.com

Woman hospitalized, 4 others displaced after fire at northwest Phoenix home

A woman was hospitalized and four other people were displaced after a fire broke out at a home in northwest Phoenix early Thursday.

2 hours ago

Optum Rx opened it's new facility in Mesa bringing jobs to the city. (Luke Forstner/KTAR News)...

Luke Forstner

Optum Rx brings hundreds of jobs to Mesa with new facility

A new pharmacy facility has opened in Mesa, and Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said it’s another example of businesses choosing to come to the state.

4 hours ago

Three suspects were indicted on fraud-related charges involving a Phoenix behavioral center. (Pixab...

KTAR.com

3 indicted in fraud cause involving Phoenix behavioral center

Three suspects were indicted on fraud-related charges involving a Phoenix behavioral center, authorities said Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Blake Shelton performs onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 i...

David Veenstra

Blake Shelton announces ‘Back to the Honky Tonk Tour’ dates, performing in Glendale March 23

Blake Shelton is bringing his "Back to the Honky Tonk Tour" to Glendale's Desert Diamond Arena on March 23. The former coach on NBC's “The Voice,” announced the second leg of his 17-date tour on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Follow @suelenrivera...

Sponsored Content by DISC Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sponsored Articles

...

Desert Institute for Spine Care

Desert Institute for Spine Care (DISC) wants to help Valley residents address back, neck issues through awake spine surgery

As the weather begins to change, those with back issues can no longer rely on the dry heat to aid their backs. That's where DISC comes in.

Sanderson Ford...

Sanderson Ford

Sanderson Ford congratulates D-backs’ on drive to great first half of 2023

The Arizona Diamondbacks just completed a red-hot first half of the major league season, and Sanderson Ford wants to send its congratulations to the ballclub.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

57-acre Sedona estate with vineyard listed for $16.5M