57-acre Sedona estate with vineyard listed for $16.5M

PHOENIX — A 57-acre estate with a vineyard in Sedona was recently listed on the market for $16.5 million.

The 3,700-square-foot Tuscan-style Villa is located at 330 Eagle Mountain Ranch Road in a private, gated subdivision.

The home offers three bedrooms, four bathrooms, two guest homes, a four-car garage, a rustic barn and two storage buildings constructed from red rock.

The property, which was built in 2006 and renovated in 2015, features a vineyard with 60 Zinfandel grape vines, which produces over 500 gallons each year.

“Luxury, security and peace are all found at this gorgeously designed property and as a special amenity enjoy Oak Creek, which actually runs through the property. As the new owner, you will own both sides of this beautiful waterway as it runs the length of the property,” agent Tod Christensen, with Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty, said in a press release.

“Enjoy a beautiful swimming spot with its own beach and numerous fish to catch, as well as irrigation rights to help water your own fruit orchards.”

In the kitchen, there are two dishwashers, two convection ovens and an island prep sink. There’s also an alcoholic bar with a double kegerator and a coffee bar with a subzero refrigerator.

Amenities in the dining room include twin refrigerated wine racks that are capable of holding 500 bottles.

Outside offers a 777-gallon in-ground Jacuzzi tub with gas-lit braziers, a reflecting pool, a pond with a fountain, and over 1,600 apple, nectarine and peach trees.

Finally, for outdoor enthusiasts, there’s a beach party area with a large fire pit, outbuilding and volleyball area.

