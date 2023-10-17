PHOENIX — A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision near 40th Street and Loop 202 around 7 p.m. and found two vehicles pushed into a landscaping area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The driver of one car, a gray SUV, and three people in the other vehicle, a white sedan, were all taken to the hospital.

One of the sedan occupants, 19-year-old Jade Pedro, died at the hospital. The driver of that car, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition.

The third person in the white sedan and the SUV driver were treated and released.

The SUV driver ran a red light and collided with the sedan, according to preliminary police information.

The driver of the SUV also appears to have been impaired, according to police.

No charging decision has yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

