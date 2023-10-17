Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

19-year-old woman killed, man injured in Phoenix vehicle collision

Oct 17, 2023, 4:00 PM | Updated: 4:16 pm

File photo of a Phoenix crime scene, with police tape....

A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday night. (Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — A woman died and a man was seriously injured in a vehicle collision in Phoenix on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to the collision near 40th Street and Loop 202 around 7 p.m. and found two vehicles pushed into a landscaping area, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The driver of one car, a gray SUV, and three people in the other vehicle, a white sedan, were all taken to the hospital.

One of the sedan occupants, 19-year-old Jade Pedro, died at the hospital. The driver of that car, whose name has not been released, was in critical condition.

The third person in the white sedan and the SUV driver were treated and released.

RELATED STORIES

The SUV driver ran a red light and collided with the sedan, according to preliminary police information.

The driver of the SUV also appears to have been impaired, according to police.

No charging decision has yet been made.

An investigation is ongoing.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Arizona, killing all three people on board....

Associated Press

3 dead following crash of small plane in northern Arizona

A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff in northern Arizona, killing all three people on board, authorities said Tuesday.

1 hour ago

Kari Lake greets supporters after announcing her bid for the seat of U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema on Oc...

Associated Press

US appeals court tosses Kari Lake-Mark Finchem voting machine lawsuit

A federal appeals court tossed out a lawsuit brought by Kari Lake and Mark Finchem challenging the use of electronic voting machines in Arizona.

2 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lasko , of Arizona congressional District 8, announced she is not running for reel...

Brandon Gray

Arizona US Rep. Debbie Lesko announces she’s not seeking reelection in 2024

Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, of Arizona's Congressional District 8, announced she is not running for re-election in 2024.

4 hours ago

File photo of yello police crime scene tape. Two people were stabbed during a home invasion at a Me...

KTAR.com

2 people stabbed during home invasion at Mesa apartment; no arrests made

Two people were stabbed Tuesday morning during a home invasion near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa, authorities said.

7 hours ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen speaks Oct. 16, 2023, during a press conference about fami...

Jacob Snelgrove/Cronkite News

Arizona Republicans tout family tax rebates amid projected $400 million budget shortfall

Republican legislators defended family tax rebates Monday as beneficial to Arizonans on the heels of new projections that Arizona is expecting a $400 million state budget shortfall.

9 hours ago

Mugshots for Omar Rivas, left, and Ricardo Mendoza Sanchez, who were arrested for their alleged rol...

KTAR.com

2nd man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that left 1 woman dead

A second man has been arrested in connection with an apparent home invasion attempt in south Phoenix that left a woman dead last month.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

Ability360

At Ability360, every day is Independence Day

With 100 different programs and services, more than 1,500 non-medically based home care staff, a world-renowned Sports & Fitness Center and over 15,000 people with disabilities served annually, across all ages and demographics, Ability360 is a nationwide leader in the disability community.

19-year-old woman killed, man injured in Phoenix vehicle collision