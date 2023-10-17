Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

All 6 of Arizona’s Republican House members vote for Jim Jordan on 1st ballot

Oct 17, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 12:08 pm

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), right, talks with Rep. Any Biggs (R-Arizona...

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), right, talks with Rep. Any Biggs (R-Arizona) during a hearing July 13, 2023, in Washington, D.C. All of Arizona's Republican House members were expected to support Jordan in the speaker vote on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2023. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

(Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Rep. Jim Jordan had the full support of Arizona’s Republican delegation on the first ballot of voting for House speaker Tuesday.

All six of Arizona’s GOP House members voted for Jordan, as expected, but the Ohio Republican fell short of the 217 votes required to win the gavel.

Reps. David Schweikert and Juan Ciscomani said the morning of the vote they planned to back Jordan.

Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane, Debbie Lesko and Paul Gosar previously expressed their support for the Ohio Republican. Crane and Biggs were among the eight Republicans who joined the Democratic caucus to remove Rep. Kevin McCarthy from the speaker role earlier this month.

Jordan’s failure on the first ballot didn’t surprise Schweikert. He told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Arizona’s Morning News before the voting started that the latest whip count showed Jordan coming up short.

What happens next after Jim Jordan fell short on first ballot?

Schweikert said he wasn’t sure if a second round of voting would be held Tuesday after 20 Republicans voted for somebody other than the GOP nominee. It took McCarthy 15 ballots to win the gavel in January.

RELATED STORIES

“What’s going to happen now is Mr. Jordan and his immediate core are going to have to go talk to those 20 and see if any of them move. As we’ve learned, there’s no reason to come back to the floor and vote again if no one has changed,” Schweikert told KTAR’s The Mike Broomhead Show shortly after Tuesday’s first round of voting.

Schweikert noted that some Republicans who pledged to support Jordan in the first ballot said they might consider other options if additional votes were required.

Why are some Republicans against having Jordan as House speaker?

The holdout Republicans view Jordan, a co-founder of the right-flank Freedom Caucus, as too extreme for the powerful position of House speaker, second in line to the presidency.

Jordan swiftly flipped dozens of detractors in a matter of days since he was nominated Friday, shoring up reluctant Republicans who have few options left two weeks after McCarthy’s ouster. But enough holdouts remained Tuesday to keep him from being elected on the first ballot.

One holdout, Republican Rep. Ken Buck of Colorado, said Jordan’s role in the runup to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol and his refusal to admit President Joe Biden won the 2020 election remained an issue.

Jordan also faces questions about his past. Some years ago, Jordan denied allegations from former wrestlers during his time as an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University who accused him of knowing about claims they were inappropriately groped by an Ohio doctor. Jordan has said he was never aware of any abuse.

What does David Schweikert think about Kevin McCarthy’s ouster?

Schweikert said he’s still “flabbergasted” that eight members of his caucus, including two from Arizona, voted to remove McCarthy.

“We were actually making progress in divided government,” he said. “We were actually doing fairly well.”

He said he hasn’t spoken with Biggs or Crane about their roles in ousting McCarthy.

“We have sort of an agreement, we don’t talk about it because they know I strongly disapproved with what they did,” he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

ENDORSEMENTS

Arizona News

U.S. Rep. Debbie Lasko , of Arizona congressional District 8, announced she is not running for reel...

Brandon Gray

Arizona US Rep. Debbie Lesko announces she’s not seeking reelection in 2024

Republican U.S. Rep. Debbie Lesko, of Arizona's Congressional District 8, announced she is not running for re-election in 2024.

24 minutes ago

File photo of yello police crime scene tape. Two people were stabbed during a home invasion at a Me...

KTAR.com

2 people stabbed during home invasion at Mesa apartment; no arrests made

Two people were stabbed Tuesday morning during a home invasion near Mesa Drive and Broadway Road in Mesa, authorities said.

3 hours ago

Arizona Senate President Warren Petersen speaks Oct. 16, 2023, during a press conference about fami...

Jacob Snelgrove/Cronkite News

Arizona Republicans tout family tax rebates amid projected $400 million budget shortfall

Republican legislators defended family tax rebates Monday as beneficial to Arizonans on the heels of new projections that Arizona is expecting a $400 million state budget shortfall.

5 hours ago

Mugshots for Omar Rivas, left, and Ricardo Mendoza Sanchez, who were arrested for their alleged rol...

KTAR.com

2nd man arrested for role in Phoenix home invasion that left 1 woman dead

A second man has been arrested in connection with an apparent home invasion attempt in south Phoenix that left a woman dead last month.

6 hours ago

Mugshots of Jeet Panchal, left, and Farhan Shaikh. The Lakewood, California, men are accused of pos...

KTAR.com

California men allegedly posed as tech support to scam elderly Chandler man

Two California men were arrested recently for allegedly posing as Microsoft tech support to scam an 88-year-old Chandler man out of $100,000.

8 hours ago

(Getty Images Photo/Scott Gries)...

Luke Forstner

With federal grant money, Scottsdale Police Department can examine DNA evidence backlog

The Scottsdale Police Department will have some extra cash to tackle their DNA evidence backlog, thanks to a $250,000 federal grant.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Importance of AC maintenance after Arizona’s excruciating heat wave

An air conditioning unit in Phoenix is vital to living a comfortable life inside, away from triple-digit heat.

Home moving relocation in Arizona 2023...

BMS Moving

Tips for making your move in Arizona easier

If you're moving to a new home in Arizona, use this to-do list to alleviate some stress and ensure a smoother transition to your new home.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

All 6 of Arizona’s Republican House members vote for Jim Jordan on 1st ballot