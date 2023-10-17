14 displaced after second alarm apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Fourteen people have been displaced after a second-alarm apartment fire Monday afternoon in central Phoenix, authorities said.

Firefighters were dispatched at about 2:30 p.m. after multiple reports of fire in several units of a single-story apartment building.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found heavy smoke and fire conditions with flames through the roof. Officials said firefighters quickly took hose lines inside the structure and worked to gain control of the fire.

Officials said six units were involved in the fire.

The Phoenix Fire Department posted a video to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing billowing smoke from the structure near 26th Place and Oak Streets, just north of McDowell Road.

Firefighters are currently working a second alarm structure fire at 26th Place and Oak. The PIO is on scene and will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/9eDblLdW2P — Phoenix Fire Dept. (@PHXFire) October 16, 2023

No one was found in the units and crews found all residents had exited prior to their arrival.

No firefighters were injured. However, one man was treated on scene for smoke inhalation and taken to the hospital.

Crews will remain on the scene into the evening checking for hotspots.

The displaced residents are being assisted by the Community Assistance Program.

The fire remains under investigation.

