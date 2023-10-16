Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Wren and Wolf owner unveils 4th concept at former downtown Tempe PF Chang’s location

Oct 16, 2023, 4:15 PM

centerpont on mill...

The high-end restaurant group behind Wren & Wolf, Trophy Room and Carry On, Pretty Decent Concepts, is building its fourth cocktail and creative restaurant concept in the former PF Chang's at Centerpoint on Mill in Tempe. (Wexford Developments)

(Wexford Developments)

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — The high-end restaurant group behind Wren & Wolf, Trophy Room and Carry On, Pretty Decent Concepts, is building its fourth cocktail and creative restaurant concept in the former PF Chang’s at Centerpoint on Mill in Tempe.

On Monday, the restaurant announcement came from developer Wexford Developments. The developer acquired the 127,000-square-foot downtown Tempe property in 2019. Centerpoint on Mill includes a mix of retail and office space with a movie theater. The restaurant concept will occupy 7,700 square feet with a patio.

It will feature two concepts, a chef-driven new American restaurant and a craft cocktail bar. No further details were released about the restaurant.

RELATED STORIES

Why is Pretty Decent Concepts upgrading the Mill Avenue space?

Owner Teddy Myers said it is one of the most significant investments in Mill Avenue in recent years. It will be Pretty Decent Concept’s first establishment in Tempe.

Myers expressed that the group’s next project should occupy a prominent space. They aimed for a location that could define a community.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to embrace Tempe’s potential and have a hand in sculpting its future, just as we did in helping shape Downtown Phoenix’s identity,” Myers said in a press release.

“We are aiming to create a concept that is authentic to Pretty Decent Concepts’ legacy of meticulous attention to detail and design, but is still unique to Mill Ave.”

What else do Pretty Decent Concepts have in the works?

Pretty Decent Concepts is the first in a series of high-end changes the developer plans to bring to the property.

Sam Gordon, co-founder and principal of Wexford Developments, said the college town has experienced tremendous growth. He noted thousands of luxury apartments, hotels and Class A office space being developed in the area.

“This activity has been a game changer for the area and has created the opportunity for operators like Pretty Decent Concepts to bring an upscale concept to Mill Avenue,” Gordon said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with the Pretty Decent Concepts team and see this exciting project come to fruition.”

The other new concepts are still in the design phase but are expected to open in summer 2024.

