City truck with logos on sides, fluid tank on rear stolen from Peoria park
Oct 16, 2023, 1:45 PM
(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)
PHOENIX – A marked city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Monday morning, authorities said.
The work truck was swiped around 10:45 a.m. at Varney Park on 81st Avenue south of Cactus Road, the Peoria Police Department said.
The crime initially was reported as a carjacking, but officers learned the employee was away from the 2012 F250 pickup when it was stolen.
The truck has city of Peoria logos on the sides and a large fluid tank on the rear, with a license plate of G471GJ and a vehicle number of 1730.
Anybody who sees the vehicle should call 911 and refrain from approaching it, police said.
