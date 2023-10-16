PHOENIX – A marked city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Monday morning, authorities said.

The work truck was swiped around 10:45 a.m. at Varney Park on 81st Avenue south of Cactus Road, the Peoria Police Department said.

The crime initially was reported as a carjacking, but officers learned the employee was away from the 2012 F250 pickup when it was stolen.

The truck has city of Peoria logos on the sides and a large fluid tank on the rear, with a license plate of G471GJ and a vehicle number of 1730.

Anybody who sees the vehicle should call 911 and refrain from approaching it, police said.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.