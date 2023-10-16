Close
ARIZONA NEWS

City truck with logos on sides, fluid tank on rear stolen from Peoria park

Oct 16, 2023, 1:45 PM

File photo of a Peoria police SUV. A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Mond...

A city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. No photo of the stolen truck was available. (Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

(Facebook Photo/Peoria Police AZ)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX – A marked city maintenance vehicle was stolen from a Peoria park on Monday morning, authorities said.

The work truck was swiped around 10:45 a.m. at Varney Park on 81st Avenue south of Cactus Road, the Peoria Police Department said.

The crime initially was reported as a carjacking, but officers learned the employee was away from the 2012 F250 pickup when it was stolen.

The truck has city of Peoria logos on the sides and a large fluid tank on the rear, with a license plate of G471GJ and a vehicle number of 1730.

Anybody who sees the vehicle should call 911 and refrain from approaching it, police said.

