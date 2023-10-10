Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

DAVE RAMSEY

Dave Ramsey says: It is a gift to your family

Oct 10, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:09 pm

people sit in front of casket...

(Pexels File Photo)

(Pexels File Photo)

Dave Ramsey's Profile Picture

BY DAVE RAMSEY


KTAR.com

Dear Dave,

I’m 67, and I’ve been wondering what your position is on preplanning for a funeral versus prepaying. Is one a better idea than the other, or should you do both?

Shannon

Dear Shannon,

This is a great question. I wish more folks would think about these kinds of things ahead of time.

Preplanning a funeral is truly a gift to your family. But if you prepay, it’s a gift to the funeral home. Doing the legwork and setting things up ahead of time so your family doesn’t have to make a lot of financial decisions in the middle of an emotional situation shows them respect and consideration.

When you buy a prepaid plan, you could be years or decades away from needing it. Plus the inflation rate on funerals is about 4%, so in essence, you’d be making 4% on your money. And, of course, you’re locked into everything at that point. If you took the cost of a funeral and invested it at age 30, instead of 4% on your money, you’d get an actual investment return. By the time you’re 80, you’d have about $600,000. So prepaying in your 30s or 40s is mathematically ridiculous. Now, if you’re in your 60s, like you and me, there aren’t as many years for that money to grow. You wouldn’t see a huge return on investment, but it would still provide for a nice service.

Believe it or not, it took me a while to figure out that the funeral world is an industry—an extremely profitable industry. And like with many things, when you add on stuff like financing or prepayment to a purchase, you’re adding to their profits. Most funeral providers make as much money on prepayment plans as they do in actual margin on the goods and services that go along with this kind of thing.

That being said, I’ve got no problem with a business or industry making money. If they treat their customers well, no one’s taken advantage of, and a quality product or service is provided, it’s all good. But when it comes to funerals, I tell people to preplan. Don’t prepay.

— Dave

ENDORSEMENTS

Dave Ramsey

Halloween treats and decorations shouldn't haunt your bank account...

Rachel Cruze

Dave Ramsey says: Don’t let October fun haunt your finances

Like any other month, if you go into October without a plan your financial decisions could haunt you for months to come.

2 days ago

person showing another person something inside a file...

KTAR.com

Dave Ramsey says: The key word is ‘temporary’

This week, Dave Ramsey recommends putting a temporary stop to investing while you’re getting out of debt.

7 days ago

tape being used to close box...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: What’s fair to everyone concerned?

Before you make promises you can't keep, you should be thinking months ahead so that you aren't walking back on your word.

14 days ago

people sitting at table and looking at the computer...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Here’s how to handle a small-business budget

You’ve got to project into the future and think about what you’re going to do and how you’re going to make it happen.

16 days ago

dave ramsey gives advice regarding life insurance policies...

Dave Ramsey

Dave Ramsey says: Opt for the long-term plan, not the short-term fix

In this week's letter from Dave Ramsey, he gives advice to people who have elderly parents without life insurance policies.

21 days ago

woman with book on her head...

Jade Warshaw

Dave Ramsey says: Here’s a new kind of student loan forgiveness

Millions of Americans will be required in October to begin making payments on their student loan debt, but are they financially ready for the new reality?

23 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...

SCHWARTZ LASER EYE CENTER

Key dates for Arizona sports fans to look forward to this fall

Fall brings new beginnings in different ways for Arizona’s professional sports teams like the Cardinals and Coyotes.

...

DAY & NIGHT AIR CONDITIONING, HEATING AND PLUMBING

Here are the biggest tips to keep your AC bill low this summer

PHOENIX — In Arizona during the summer, having a working air conditioning unit is not just a pleasure, but a necessity. No one wants to walk from their sweltering car just to continue to be hot in their home. As the triple digits hit around the Valley and are here to stay, your AC bill […]

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

Dave Ramsey says: It is a gift to your family