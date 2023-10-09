PHOENIX – Fry’s Food Stores is planning to open at least four new supermarkets in Arizona in 2024, the grocer announced last week.

Fry’s, a division of Kroger, continues to expand in Arizona after investing more than $550 million in the state over the last five years, the company said in a press release Friday.

The investments since 2018 include the addition of seven stores and nine fuel centers, along with extensive remodeling at 40 locations.

“Over the last five years, our investments in our state’s communities demonstrates Fry’s significant commitment to Arizona and has had a positive impact on the state’s economy and employment numbers.” Monica Garnes, president of Fry’s Food Stores, said in the release.

“We thank our associates and our customers for their continued support and assure them we are striving to exceed their expectations.”

Where will Fry’s open new supermarkets in Arizona?

Friday’s announcement provided the location of only one project: the Gladden Farms community in Marana. The company said it will invest $43 million in the new suburban Tucson superstore, which will employ more than 300 people. An opening date has not been announced.

A Fry’s spokeswoman told KTAR News 92.3 FM that the other sites will be announced as their opening dates approach next year.

Earlier this year, the Gilbert Town Council approved plans for a Fry’s-anchored shopping center at the northwest corner of Power and Elliot roads. However, it’s unclear whether the East Valley project is among the four locations mentioned in Friday’s release.

Fry’s operates more than 125 stores and 100 fuel stations across Arizona, with more than 21,000 full- and part-time associates. The chain is the state’s seventh-largest employer, according to Phoenix Business Journal.

The newest Fry’s debuted just last week on the southwest corner of Norterra Parkway and Jomax Road in north Phoenix.

