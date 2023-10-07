Close
ARIZONA NEWS

5 people critically injured in fiery crash in west Phoenix

Oct 7, 2023, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Five people were critically injured in a multi-vehicle accident in west Phoenix early Saturday.

The accident occurred near the 101 and Thomas Road at approximately 3 a.m., according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash and one became fully engulfed in fire.

Five unidentified female victims were treated at the scene and then transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating the crash.

