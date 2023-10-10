Midwestern University: innovating Arizona health care education

Midwestern University’s Glendale Campus near Loop 101 and 59th Avenue is an established leader in health care education and one of Arizona’s largest and most valuable health care resources. Home to Arizona’s largest medical school and the state’s first veterinary college, with more than 15,000 alumni and over 40% practicing in Arizona, the University helps address critical health care concerns statewide, while providing health care to the community at our Glendale clinics.

Midwestern hosts over 4,000 graduate-level health professions students among eight colleges and 25 disciplines, providing an exceptional education so that students are “Day One Ready” upon graduation. Cutting-edge technology and facilities allow students to train on the latest health care innovations.

The Midwestern University Clinics offer comprehensive, high-quality health care services for patients of all ages, at an affordable cost, as well as clinical training for our students. The Multispecialty Clinic’s licensed clinician faculty offer family medicine, women’s and children’s health, osteopathic manipulative medicine, podiatry, and pharmacy consultation services. The Dental Institute and Eye Institute are unique environments where faculty and advanced students work together to provide primary and specialty services. The Therapy Institute provides a variety of integrated treatments in physical and occupational therapy, brain injury treatment, speech-language pathology, clinical psychology, vision therapy, low vision rehabilitation, and sports vision performance training. It also hosts Arizona’s first advanced CAREN—Computer Assisted Rehabilitation Environment—for complex neuro-physical conditions affecting vision, balance, and physical abilities, such as stroke and Parkinson’s. The Animal Health Institute offers community veterinary care through its Companion Animal Clinic, Large Animal Clinic, and Diagnostic Pathology Center.

Midwestern faculty and students participate in a wide variety of outreach programs, including the annual Health Careers Institute for High School Students, Give Kids a Smile, and Dental Day for Veterans, and provide health screenings and related educational services throughout the state. Our faculty also present the monthly free Community Health Lecture Series at the Foothills Library.

New academic programs address current health care trends. The College of Health Sciences now offers master’s, doctoral, and post-master’s certificate programs in nursing practice, with adult-gerontology primary care, nurse leadership, and nurse executive tracks.

For more information on the Midwestern University Clinics, visit mwuclinics.com/az or call 623-537-6000. For details about Midwestern University academic programs, visit midwestern.edu or call 623-537-3215.