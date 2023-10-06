Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Multiple mobile homes catch fire in Phoenix, leaving 10 displaced

Oct 6, 2023, 3:01 PM

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


(Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo) (Phoenix Fire Department Photo)

PHOENIX — Three mobile home caught fire in Phoenix, leaving 10 people displaced on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

Firefighters were called to the area of 31st Avenue and Buckeye Road around 1 p.m. to put out the blaze, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Buckeye Road was closed from 31st to 33rd avenues due to a gas line link causing a potential hazardous materials situation.

Hazmat teams were also on location to control the leak, according to the fire department.

No other information was available.

