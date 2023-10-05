Construction company starts work on Glendale industrial complex

PHOENIX — Work is underway on a 144-acre industrial campus in Glendale, officials announced Tuesday.

The Base, located near Litchfield and Bethany Home roads, will be constructed in two phases, according to a press release.

The first phase of the campus will include seven buildings varying in size from 85,000 to 309,000 square feet. Phase 1 will total more than 1.18 million square feet when it’s complete, which is projected to be in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The second phase is proposed to include eight buildings that range in size from 41,000 to 141,000 square feet. It will total 780,600 square feet upon completion.

ViaWest Group and Willmeng Construction celebrated the beginning of construction at a groundbreaking ceremony.

“The Base is a major investment in our community, and I have absolute confidence it will bring incredible opportunities for job creation, economic growth, and prosperity for the city of Glendale,” Mayor Jerry Weiers said in the release.

“This new industrial site will attract businesses from various sectors, boosting our local economy and driving innovation. Their dedication to the safety of one of our major assets in Luke Air Force base makes them the perfect partner for this project.”

What will the industrial campus, The Base, include?

The modern campus design will feature heavy power ESFR sprinkler systems, concrete truck courts, plenty of car parking and a mixture of dock-high and grade-level loading.

Clear heights varying between 28 and 36 feet will also be available to meet large and small tenant demand.

“This modern and strategically located industrial campus will meet the growing demands of businesses in the West Valley and Glendale and provide ample opportunities for economic growth and development in the region,” Founding partner of ViaWestGroup Steven Schwarz said in the release.

“The size of our buildings in a true industrial campus is a unique offering in the market.”

What other Valley projects do Willmeng and ViaWest Group have?

Most recently, construction was finished on an industrial park, Converge, in southeast Phoenix. The 510,000-square-foot site contains three buildings.

Construction is also being finished on Sight Logistics, a two-building, 355,000-square-foot industrial park located 3 miles north of Converge, to the east of Interstate 10 in Tempe.

There is also construction underway at a new facility for SubZero, which is a 600,000-square-foot build-to-suit project in Goodyear.

