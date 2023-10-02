Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces he will not pursue 3rd term

Oct 2, 2023, 3:18 PM | Updated: 3:48 pm

Brandon Gray's Profile Picture

BY BRANDON GRAY


KTAR.com

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announced Monday he is not pursuing a third term and will be departing the office in January 2024.

“In law enforcement, I think that you always have to have the plan to go in and make as much impact as you can in a period of time that is appropriate and clear the way for someone else to come in and improve on that,” Penzone said at a press conference.

“So as I said, I will not be pursuing a third term. As a matter of fact, I think it would be appropriate to depart from the office in January and clear the way so that during the last year of my term going into the election there aren’t distractions.”

He said it gives him the chance to pursue opportunities to serve the public in different ways.

Penzone was originally elected to the position in 2016 when he topped longtime Republican Sheriff Joe Arpaio by more than 10 percentage points.

He did away with some of Arpaio’s controversial programs and policies, like the Tent City jail, which Penzone closed and tore down in 2017.

Penzone defeated Republican challenger Jerry Sheridan, who previously worked closely with Arpaio for more than 20 years, in the 2020 election.

Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone announces he will not pursue 3rd term