PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs returned to Arizona on Friday after concluding a weeklong trip to Taiwan and South Korea to strengthen economic ties.

Hobbs concluded her visit with a meeting with the governor of the Gyeonggi Province in South Korea, Kim Dong-yeon, and U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg to discuss ways the state and country can collaborate in the future.

What did Hobbs accomplish during her South Korea visit?

While in South Korea, Hobbs underscored her commitment to collaborating with companies within Gyeonggi province, such as Samsung and LG Energy Solution, the latter of which recently made a $5.5 billion investment in Queen Creek.

She also toured the Amkor semiconductor packaging and testing fab outside of Seoul and met the executives of the company. Amkor is headquartered in Tempe near Loop 101 Price Freeway and Warner Road.

“Arizona has great partners in Gov. Kim Dong-yeon and Ambassador Goldberg,” Hobbs said in a Friday press release. “I am excited about the possibilities the close relationship between Arizona and the Gyeonggi Province has to offer and am encouraged by Gov. Dong-yeon’s eagerness to find new ways to partner.

“Ambassador Goldberg has done great work to strengthening economic ties between the United States and the Republic of Korea, and I am confident he sees Arizona as an asset to continue this mission.”

Who else did Hobbs meet during her visit?

After arriving in South Korea, Hobbs met with Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo and other notable figures in the country’s major economic industries.

She was able to discuss the Queen Creek investment with the leaders of LG Energy Solution, as well as ways to continue building success and collaboration.

Hobbs also hosted 150 business leaders and trade organizations to celebrate the Arizona-Korea Trade and Investment Office.

“Our economic collaboration stems from numerous high-tech sectors, including batteries and semiconductors, investing in our state,” Hobbs said in a Thursday press release.

“Companies like LG will further enhance Arizona’s booming economy by creating good-paying, in-demand jobs. Strengthening the relationship between Arizona and leading industry companies is critical to moving our state’s economy forward.

What did Hobbs do while she was in Taiwan?

Earlier in the trip, which started Sept. 15, Hobbs spent time in Taiwan, where her itinerary included meetings with semiconductor industry leaders.

She toured Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company fabrication and water treatment facilities in Taipei following meetings with suppliers and executives.

Hobbs also toured the Hsinschu Science Park, which is an influential science-based industrial park that is home to more than 400 companies in the semiconductor industry.

TSMC is spending $40 billion on two factories, or fabs, under construction in north Phoenix. The massive project has already created over 12,000 jobs and will have 4,500 direct employees when fully operational, according to a press release from Hobbs’ office.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.