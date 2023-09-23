Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

Expansion of Sundance Park in Buckeye completed, celebrated with 3 days of events

Sep 23, 2023, 10:15 AM

Sundance Park in Buckeye....

Sundance Park in Buckeye. (Photo provided by Willmeng Construction.)

(Photo provided by Willmeng Construction.)

KTAR.com's Profile Picture

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — The completion of Sundance Park Phase II in Buckeye was showcased to the public during three days of events earlier this month.

Sundance Park, located at 22865 Lower Buckeye Rd., was expanded to 68 acres with the addition of 38 acres during Phase II.

The park now features Buckeye’s first public fishing lake.

RELATED STORIES

“This project is a testament to Buckeye’s dedication to creating a vibrant, healthy community with incredible amenities where families, friends and neighbors can come together to enjoy nature, engage in sports and make lasting memories as we look around this amazing facility,” Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn said in a press release.

Phoenix-based Willmeng Construction was the general contractor on the project, which was designed by Phoenix civil engineering and landscape architecture firm J2 Engineering and Environmental Design.

The 38-acre expansion of Sundance Park includes the three-acre fishing lake, which will be stocked with catfish, bluegill, bass and rainbow trout.

There also is a new grand pavilion, splash pad, lighted basketball courts, four multi-use sports fields and additional playgrounds, ramadas, restrooms and parking.

“It’s not just about structures and facilities,” Orsborn said. “This park expansion was all about listening to you and incorporating what type of amenities you wanted to see in your city park. We took your feedback to heart.”

A three-day community celebration at the park ran from Sept. 15-17. It featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a fireworks show, a fishing derby, family camping and a movie in the park.

The City of Buckeye received almost $4 million in grants to fund the park, including a $3 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and a $500,000 Heritage grant administered through Arizona State Parks and Trails, according to the release.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...

KTAR.com

Arizona woman indicted for trying to smuggle almost 95 pounds of meth from Mexico

A federal grand jury indicted an Arizona woman last week for trying to smuggle methamphetamine into the country, officials said.

3 hours ago

I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browse...

Data Doctors

Arizona tech tips: How to clear your browsing data

Q: I need some Arizona tech tips. Will I lose all my saved passwords if I clear the cache in my browser? A: Here's what you need to know.

4 hours ago

(Salt River Project Photo)...

Brandon Gray

SRP invests $2.6 million in innovative research projects at Arizona universities

The Salt River Project has announced it has invested more than $2.6 million in 36 projects with several Arizona universities.

5 hours ago

Preliminary renderings submitted to the city of Phoenix in 2018 show the original design concept fo...

Audrey Jensen/Phoenix Business Journal

Partners move forward on long-planned hotel in downtown Phoenix

A group of developers has moved forward with plans for a significant downtown Phoenix hotel that was proposed five years ago but never built.

5 hours ago

office building with trees...

SuElen Rivera

2 Phoenix Biltmore-area office buildings sell for $72.1 million

Two large office buildings that sit along the heart of the Camelback Corridor in Phoenix recently sold for $72.1 million. 

14 hours ago

Republican presidential candidates, from left, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, former New Jers...

Associated Press

3rd Republican presidential debate is set for Nov. 8 in Miami, with the strictest qualifications yet

The third Republican presidential debate will be held in Miami on Nov. 8, a day after several states hold off-year elections.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

...

OCD & Anxiety Treatment Center

5 mental health myths you didn’t know were made up

Helping individuals understand mental health diagnoses like obsessive compulsive spectrum disorder or generalized anxiety disorder isn’t always an easy undertaking. After all, our society tends to spread misconceptions about mental health like wildfire. This is why being mindful about how we talk about mental health is so important. We can either perpetuate misinformation about already […]

...

SANDERSON FORD

Thank you to Al McCoy for 51 years as voice of the Phoenix Suns

Sanderson Ford wants to share its thanks to Al McCoy for the impact he made in the Valley for more than a half-decade.

Expansion of Sundance Park in Buckeye completed, celebrated with 3 days of events