PHOENIX — The completion of Sundance Park Phase II in Buckeye was showcased to the public during three days of events earlier this month.

Sundance Park, located at 22865 Lower Buckeye Rd., was expanded to 68 acres with the addition of 38 acres during Phase II.

The park now features Buckeye’s first public fishing lake.

“This project is a testament to Buckeye’s dedication to creating a vibrant, healthy community with incredible amenities where families, friends and neighbors can come together to enjoy nature, engage in sports and make lasting memories as we look around this amazing facility,” Buckeye Mayor Eric Orsborn said in a press release.

Phoenix-based Willmeng Construction was the general contractor on the project, which was designed by Phoenix civil engineering and landscape architecture firm J2 Engineering and Environmental Design.

The 38-acre expansion of Sundance Park includes the three-acre fishing lake, which will be stocked with catfish, bluegill, bass and rainbow trout.

There also is a new grand pavilion, splash pad, lighted basketball courts, four multi-use sports fields and additional playgrounds, ramadas, restrooms and parking.

“It’s not just about structures and facilities,” Orsborn said. “This park expansion was all about listening to you and incorporating what type of amenities you wanted to see in your city park. We took your feedback to heart.”

A three-day community celebration at the park ran from Sept. 15-17. It featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony, a fireworks show, a fishing derby, family camping and a movie in the park.

The City of Buckeye received almost $4 million in grants to fund the park, including a $3 million Land and Water Conservation Fund grant and a $500,000 Heritage grant administered through Arizona State Parks and Trails, according to the release.

