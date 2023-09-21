Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

ARIZONA NEWS

President Joe Biden to deliver speech in Arizona next week, pay tribute to John McCain

Sep 21, 2023, 4:31 PM | Updated: 4:46 pm

AP Photo/Matt Rourke)...

AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Arizona next week to deliver a democracy-focused address that will also pay tribute to the late John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential candidate who represented the state in the U.S. Senate for more than three decades.

Biden’s speech, which is scheduled for Sept. 28 and expected in the Phoenix area, will focus on “the work we must do together to strengthen our democracy,” the White House said Thursday. The remarks will also honor the legacy of McCain, whose memorial in Hanoi Biden visited earlier this month during his trip to India and Vietnam.

“I miss him,” Biden said of McCain at the memorial, located near where McCain’s Skyhawk dive bomber was shot down in 1967 by the North Vietnamese. McCain spent more than five years as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War. “He was a good friend.”

RELATED STORIES

Biden has given a handful of other democracy-centered addresses, including at Independence Hall in Philadelphia a year ago and at Union Station in Washington shortly before the November midterm elections. Though his speech in Arizona is billed as an official White House event, the issue of preserving democracy is expected to be a key theme in his reelection campaign.

“President Biden believes threats to our nation’s democracy remain central to the 2024 election, including from Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans’ ongoing efforts to deny free and fair elections and undermine our democratic institutions,” Biden campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said Thursday. “The president will continue his career-long fight to stand up and defend democracy, our personal freedoms, our civil rights and the very values that make us Americans.”

Before heading to Arizona, Biden will spend two days in San Francisco. While there, he will host a meeting of the president’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology, which focuses on developing policies on innovation.

The president, who formalized his reelection bid in April, is also participating in a blitz of fundraisers before the end of the third quarter this month. He will headline three fundraisers in California and one in Arizona during his trip, according to the White House.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

A border wall constructed of shipping containers and topped with concertina wire, built on federal ...

Brandon Gray

Shipping container border wall cases involving federal government and Arizona dismissed

Two cases between Arizona and Federal officials involving shipping containers at the U.S.-Mexico border were voluntarily dismissed, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Thursday.

3 hours ago

FILE - John Holman, of Denver, Colo., right, and others with the group "No Labels" take part in a r...

Associated Press

A third party signed up 15,000 voters in Arizona. Democrats worry that’s enough for a Biden spoiler

More than 15,000 people in Arizona have registered to join a new political party floating a possible bipartisan “unity ticket” against Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

4 hours ago

Maricopa County is seeking sanctions against Kari Lake and her attorneys over the Republican’s la...

Associated Press

At Kari Lake’s 3rd trial related to Arizona election, county makes case to protect ballot signatures

An election official and lobbyists were among the witnesses brought by Maricopa County attorneys on the first day of a trial Thursday in another lawsuit filed by Kari Lake, the defeated Republican in last year's Arizona governor's race, to deny her request to see signed ballot envelopes of 1.3 million early voters.

6 hours ago

(Facebook Photo/Homeless ID Project)...

KTAR.com

Homeless ID project helps nearly 800 people in downtown Phoenix during first month

Nearly 800 state IDs were issued during the first month of the Homeless ID Project in downtown Phoenix.

7 hours ago

people standing at mather point...

SuElen Rivera

Grand Canyon National Park to stay open if federal government shuts down, Arizona Gov. Hobbs says

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs said the state is prepared to keep Grand Canyon National Park open regardless of a government shutdown. 

9 hours ago

A young boy was found without adults around on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, in Glendale, Arizona....

KTAR.com

Police locate parents of boy found without adults around in Glendale

The parents of young boy found alone in Glendale were located shortly after police put out a request for help identifying him Thursday.

10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...

Ignite Digital

How to unlock the power of digital marketing for Phoenix businesses

All businesses around the Valley hopes to maximize their ROI with current customers and secure a greater market share in the digital sphere.

...

re:vitalize

When most diets fail, re:vitalize makes a difference that shows

Staying healthy and losing weight are things many people in Arizona are conscious of, especially during the summer.

...

Mayo Clinic

Game on! Expert sports physicals focused on you

With tryouts quickly approaching, now is the time for parents to schedule physicals for their student-athlete. The Arizona Interscholastic Association requires that all student-athletes must have a physical exam completed before participating in team practices or competition.

President Joe Biden to deliver speech in Arizona next week, pay tribute to John McCain