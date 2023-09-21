Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Homeless ID project helps nearly 800 people in downtown Phoenix during first month

Sep 21, 2023, 4:00 PM

(Facebook Photo/Homeless ID Project)

BY KTAR.COM


PHOENIX — Nearly 800 state IDs were issued during the first month of a project in downtown Phoenix aimed at getting replacement cards for those experiencing homelessness.

The Homeless ID Project at the new Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office on the Human Services Campus, located at 12th Avenue and Madison Street, handed out 780 IDs in August.

The program allows those experiencing homelessness to get replacement driver’s licenses or state IDs without having to travel to the nearest MVD office.

The IDs are essential for getting services and employment.

An MVD representative staffs the office from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and can be converted into a tele-office.

“Clients who come to us for replacement ID services encounter one more barrier when faced with the 45-minute bus ride to the nearest MVD office,” Rick Mitchell, Homeless ID Project executive director, told KTAR News 92.3 FM last month.

“Now with MVD services available on campus, that barrier is removed. This is a huge win for our clients.”

The Homeless ID Project provided more than 8,000 state-issued IDs and 4,000 birth certificate replacements at the Human Services Campus and in outreach programs in 2022.

