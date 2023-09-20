PHOENIX — A historic building near downtown Phoenix has been transformed into a small business incubator and makerspace.

The Arnold Pickle House, located at 14th and Van Buren streets, was renovated to fulfill Chicanos Por La Causa’s vision for the space to be a business incubator for entrepreneurs from disadvantaged backgrounds.

CPLC will have high-tech tools and other resources for small businesses at the site. A long-term lease for $247,000 for the site was recently signed, with a tenant, Core Collective Fitness, taking 3,500 of the 15,000-square-foot space.

CPLC purchased the space in 2018 and renovated the building with grant funds from the state.

The site, built in the 1920s as a family-owned pickle factory, sat vacant for years until the nonprofit purchased it.

CPLC, founded in 1969, aims to provide services to people of all backgrounds while honoring its Mexican-American roots.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.